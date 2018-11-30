Putin And The Saudi Crown Prince Had An Extra Special Handshake At The G20

The leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies are currently gathered in Buenos Aires, Argentina for their annual confab on how to keep the world running smoothly.

Two leaders who were very excited to see each other were Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The moment when they spotted each other was captured on film as they — as some commentators have put it — bro'd out, including an extremely vigorous handshake.

It makes sense though that they're glad to see each other — the two are kind of on the outs with a majority of the G20, so it must've been nice to see a...friendly? face.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting....

President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with Putin (via Twitter, naturally) while en route to Argentina, citing the Ukraine crisis as the official reason for the change.

There may have been other factors in play in the decision: Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to Congress about the Trump Organization's pursuit of a real estate deal in Russia during the 2016 campaign.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that Ukraine was the only reason for the cancellation: “The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is hopefully now nearing an end, is doing very well. Unfortunately, it probably does undermine our relationship with Russia. However, the reason for our canceled meeting is Ukraine. Hopefully, that will be resolved soon so that productive conversations can begin.”