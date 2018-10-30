Brazil's President-Elect Says That He's Not Interested In Taking Military Action Against Venezuela

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro denied on Monday that Brazil intends to engage in military action against Venezuela.

Rumors had been circulating all-day in Brazil by the time Bolsonaro's sit-down with local station Record TV aired. In one telling, Colombian President Ivan Duque was rumored to have promised Bolsonaro his country's support if Brazil led any action against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Bolsonaro denied that they'd discussed such a possibility in their phone call after he'd won Brazil's presidential election on Sunday night .

"I have had conversations with other authorities from other countries, they have brought up the subject of Venezuela, and they ask that Brazil participate in one way or another to solve the problem: after all, it is our brothers who are suffering from the dictatorship of Maduro," Bolsonaro said.

When asked if this could include some military action, he denied that was the case: "On our part there is no such thing. Brazil is always going to seek the peaceful way to solve problems."

But earlier in the day, President Donald Trump congratulated Bolsonaro on Twitter and said he intends to work with Brazil on military and trade issues. The suggestion of military collaboration is likely to be viewed with concern in Venezuela.

Trump said in August 2017 that he wouldn't rule out military intervention in Venezuela to tackle the country's ongoing economic and political crisis. Last month, the New York Times reported that members of the Trump administration had met repeatedly with Venezuelan military officers to discuss a possible coup. Those talks eventually fizzled out.