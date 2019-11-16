8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Our first photo story this week comes to us from Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have resulted in the death of a second person since protests reached critical mass earlier this year. These striking portraits by Matthew Connors and Lau Chi Chung capture the spectrum of Hong Kong citizens fighting for the future of their beloved city.

Next up, galleries on raging bushfires in Australia and historic flooding in Venice show how climate change is affecting our world today. National Geographic explores the disturbing reality of captive tigers in America and Emmet Gowin's dark and somber photographs highlight the scars of nuclear destruction. We end on the work of Nan Goldin and the lessons that can be learned from her extraordinary career as a photographer.

