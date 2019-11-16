 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 16, 2019, at 9:02 a.m. ET

Our first photo story this week comes to us from Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have resulted in the death of a second person since protests reached critical mass earlier this year. These striking portraits by Matthew Connors and Lau Chi Chung capture the spectrum of Hong Kong citizens fighting for the future of their beloved city.

Next up, galleries on raging bushfires in Australia and historic flooding in Venice show how climate change is affecting our world today. National Geographic explores the disturbing reality of captive tigers in America and Emmet Gowin's dark and somber photographs highlight the scars of nuclear destruction. We end on the work of Nan Goldin and the lessons that can be learned from her extraordinary career as a photographer.

"The Hong Kong Protests’ Generational Divide" — California Sunday Magazine

Matthew Connors / Lau Chi Chung

"Apocalyptic Photos Show the Historic City's Worst Flooding in Decades" — BuzzFeed News

Simone Padovani / Getty Images

"These Devastating Photos Show the Effects of the Massive Bushfires in Australia" — BuzzFeed News

Peter Parks / Getty Images

"Captive Tigers in the US Outnumber Those in the Wild. It's a Problem." — National Geographic

Steve Winter / National Geographic

"Emmet Gowin’s Intimate Photography of Nuclear Destruction" — The New Yorker

Emmet Gowin

"These Emotional Pictures Show How People First Reacted to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial" — BuzzFeed News

Chuck Fishman / Getty Images

"Life Lessons We Can Take From Nan Goldin’s Seminal Photography" — Dazed

Nan Goldin / TATE

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Thomas Peter / Reuters


