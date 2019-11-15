 Skip To Content
23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the tragic shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, to the first public impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

A man embraces his daughter after picking her up following a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on Nov. 14.

David Crane / AP

Emergency personnel remove an injured person following a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on Nov. 14.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Students are evacuated from Saugus High School after a shooting at the school in Santa Clarita, California, on Nov. 14.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, on Nov. 14.

Saul Loeb / AP / Shutterstock

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, left, and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, watch as Top US diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor leaves after testifying at a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie US aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents, on Nov. 13.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

DACA plaintiffs walk arm-in-arm down from the US Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Washington, DC, on Nov. 12.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A woman walks her dog along a snow-covered sidewalk in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Nov. 11, in Chicago.

Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images

Members of local Mormon communities and relatives of the extended Le Baron family attend the funeral held for Christina Marie Langford on Nov 9, in Le Barón, Mexico.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

People stick flowers into slats of a still-standing portion of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse following a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, in Berlin.

Thomas Peter / Reuters

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree that was ignited by anti-government protestors at the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong on Nov. 12.

Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

Demonstrators and riot police vehicle are seen amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago on Nov. 12.

Rafael Marchante / Reuters

Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami clash with French police officers on the French side of the Spanish-French border on Nov. 12.

Khalil Hamra / Khalil Hamra / AP/Shutterstock

A barefoot Palestinian boy and others look into a crater made in overnight Israeli missile strikes that destroyed a house and killed eight members of the Abu Malhous family, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza on Nov. 14.

Khalil Hamra / AP

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel on Nov. 12.

Handout . / Reuters

A mock-up of a typical British suburban home is seen sinking into the River Thames in London as a protest by Extinction Rebellion to demand faster government action on climate change on Nov. 10.

Sam Mooy / Getty Images

Firefighters battle a bushfire fire on Nov. 13, in Hillville, Australia.

Stringer . / Reuters

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85 year old evacuee Owen Whalan during a visit to the Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, Australia, on Nov. 10.

Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 14.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Actor Jane Fonda demonstrates in front of the White House during the "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest on Nov. 8, in Washington, DC. Protesters demand immediate action for a Green New Deal including clean renewable energy by 2030, and no new exploration or drilling for fossil fuels.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

A WWII Spitfire can be seen out the window of a C47 A Dakota plane, while veteran Roy Briggs looks on, during Remembrance Sunday celebrations in Dover, Britain, on Nov. 10.

Michal Cizek / Getty Images

An animal keeper holds the one month old Humboldt penguin baby at the Zoo in Prague on Nov. 11.

Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Nov. 12.

Tang Chhin Sothy / Getty Images

Balloons are released near the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia's Independence Day in Phnom Penh on Nov. 9.


