These Devastating Photos Show The Effects Of The Massive Bushfires In Australia

Bushfires across Australia's most populated state of New South Wales have killed three people and ravaged more than 3,800 square miles of land. States of emergency have been declared in Queensland and New South Wales as arid weather and strong winds continue to create catastrophic fire conditions, which according to New South Wales state emergency services minister David Elliott “could be the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen.”

These pictures capture the dramatic scene as more than 1,50o firefighters attempt to contain the blazes.