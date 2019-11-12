 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Devastating Photos Show The Effects Of The Massive Bushfires In Australia

Trending

These Devastating Photos Show The Effects Of The Massive Bushfires In Australia

Three people have died and more than 100 homes destroyed as bushfires continue to rage in Australia.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 12, 2019, at 4:55 p.m. ET

Introducing the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG — this weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Bushfires across Australia's most populated state of New South Wales have killed three people and ravaged more than 3,800 square miles of land. States of emergency have been declared in Queensland and New South Wales as arid weather and strong winds continue to create catastrophic fire conditions, which according to New South Wales state emergency services minister David Elliott “could be the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen.”

These pictures capture the dramatic scene as more than 1,50o firefighters attempt to contain the blazes.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

A fire rages in Bobin, a small town about 200 miles from Sydney, on Nov. 9.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

A bushfire burns outside a property near Taree on Nov. 12.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Residents defend a property from a bushfire in Hillville on Nov. 12.

William West / Getty Images

A helicopter drops water on a homestead near the small town of Nana Glen on Nov. 12.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Firefighters tackle a bushfire to save a home in Taree on Nov. 9.

William West / Getty Images

Residents watch as bushfires burn through farmland near the small town of Nana Glen on Nov. 12.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

A firefighter defends a property from a bushfire in Hillville on Nov. 12.

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Fields are left burned near Port Macquarie on Nov. 11.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

The burned remains of a property in the small community of Torrington on Nov. 11.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

A joey separated from its dead mother in a burned-out section of Torrington on Nov. 11.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

The dashboard of a car in Torrington on Nov. 11.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Art Murphy, right, and his wife, Shirley, look at their destroyed property in Old Bar on Nov. 11.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

The remains of a plastic water tank melted to the ground in Torrington on Nov. 11.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) comforts 85-year-old Owen Whalan at an evacuation center in Taree on Nov. 10.

Stefica Bikes / Reuters

A burned koala named Anwen, rescued from Lake Innes Nature Reserve, receives formula at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital ICU on Nov. 7.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

A Rural NSW Fire Service plane drops fire retardant near Taree on Nov. 12.

Sam Mooy / Getty Images

A resident walks past homes that were hit by fire retardant during NSW RFS firefighting efforts in Sydney on Nov. 12.

Saeed Khan / Getty Images

A car sprayed with fire retardant after a bushfire in a residential area of Sydney on Nov. 12.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Bushfires burn in the distance as children play on a beach in Forster on Nov. 9.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Smoke covers Sydney's Bondi Beach on Nov. 12.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Smoke covers the city of Sydney at sunrise on Nov. 12.



ADVERTISEMENT