7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's that time of the year again — we're taking a look back at all the pictures that shaped 2019. BuzzFeed News combed through thousands of photographs that made headlines and widened our perspectives of the world, eventually narrowing our selections down to 50 images that cut to the heart of what 2019 was about.

In the holiday spirit, we've also curated a pair of festive galleries, including an interview with the curator of the Strong National Museum of Play and a deep dive into the archives to witness some of the more sinister aspects of Christmas history. Elsewhere on the internet, Todd Heisler's tintype photographs document the work of immigrants in Queens, New York. Plus, Amanda Picotte has a gorgeous collection of portraits that celebrate the beauty of transmasculine people. A series from photographer Ricardo Nagaoka shows how Japanese families are building roots in Paraguay. And Yves Gellie shares how technology is bettering the future of senior care.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.