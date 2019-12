Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Rapper Bad Bunny (holding the flag), singer Ricky Martin (in the black hat), and rapper Residente (in the blue hat) join demonstrators protesting against Puerto Rico's then-governor, Ricardo Rosselló, in Old San Juan, July 17. There were calls for Rosselló to step down after it was revealed that he and top aides were part of a private chat group that contained misogynistic and anti-gay messages.