24 Pictures Of Christmas That Will Shake You To Your Core

He sees you when you're sleeping; he knows when you're awake...

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on December 20, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. ET

This sinister gathering of St. Nick's friends in Austria, circa 1935.

Imagno / Getty Images

Holiday cards to remind little children what's waiting for them if they're naughty this year, circa 1900.

Getty Images

An unforgettable encounter with Ol' St. Nick and his good friend Krampus, circa 1930.

Voller Ernst / Voller Ernst/Binger/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

And a joyful holiday portrait with the Christmas demon, circa 1900.

Rykoff Collection / Getty Images

Here are some horrified kids in Germany praying they're not on the naughty list, circa 1930.

Voller Ernst / Shutterstock

And here's a snapshot of an unfortunate child who likely won't receive any toys this year, circa 1930.

Voller Ernst / Voller Ernst/Binger/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Here's a disturbing visit from Santa Claus, circa 1910.

Getty Images

And speaking of disturbing: I'm not sure this is what the kids had in mind when they said they wanted to meet a real reindeer, 1910.

Minnesota Historical Society / Getty Images

This monstrosity of a Christmas pudding that only a wild chef would concoct, 1926.

Daily Mail / Shutterstock

Nothing says "holiday cheer" like these snow figures in a brutally realistic depiction of a war zone, 1904.

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Or this snow creature, who looks like he's about to hustle you out of $20, 1930.

W. G. Phillips / Getty Images

These babies are having trouble getting into the holiday spirit, 1907.

Historia / Shutterstock

Here's a 1921 photograph of the Welsh tradition of Mari Lwyd, in which a caroler walks door to door, accompanied by a person carrying the skull of a dead horse.

Anl / Shutterstock

Speaking of carolers — in 1910, you were better off not answering the door when these folks came knocking.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Or if you were visited by these masked revelers from Switzerland, 1905.

Keystone-france / Getty Images

Here's a holiday cracker large enough to blow out your eardrums, 1936.

Harry Todd / Getty Images

The totally safe Swedish Christmas tradition of the Lucia Queen in 1931, in which the youngest unmarried daughter is forced to wear a crown of candles.

Getty Images

Speaking of fire hazards, this tree appears to have toppled onto a family and straight into the fireplace, circa 1945.

Lambert / Getty Images

Here's a rather peculiar take on Santa Claus, 1955.

Keystone-france / Getty Images

And another from 1910 that has Rudolph replaced by a bird of prey.

Oklahoma Historical Society / Getty Images

This person is excited to stock her store with 1929's hottest gift...Christmas masks.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

And lastly, here's a picture from 1924 of Santa visiting good little children with his faithful companion...*checks notes*...the Christmas Clown!

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images


