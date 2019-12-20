24 Pictures Of Christmas That Will Shake You To Your Core
He sees you when you're sleeping; he knows when you're awake...
This sinister gathering of St. Nick's friends in Austria, circa 1935.
Holiday cards to remind little children what's waiting for them if they're naughty this year, circa 1900.
An unforgettable encounter with Ol' St. Nick and his good friend Krampus, circa 1930.
And a joyful holiday portrait with the Christmas demon, circa 1900.
Here are some horrified kids in Germany praying they're not on the naughty list, circa 1930.
And here's a snapshot of an unfortunate child who likely won't receive any toys this year, circa 1930.
Here's a disturbing visit from Santa Claus, circa 1910.
And speaking of disturbing: I'm not sure this is what the kids had in mind when they said they wanted to meet a real reindeer, 1910.
This monstrosity of a Christmas pudding that only a wild chef would concoct, 1926.
Nothing says "holiday cheer" like these snow figures in a brutally realistic depiction of a war zone, 1904.
Or this snow creature, who looks like he's about to hustle you out of $20, 1930.
These babies are having trouble getting into the holiday spirit, 1907.
Here's a 1921 photograph of the Welsh tradition of Mari Lwyd, in which a caroler walks door to door, accompanied by a person carrying the skull of a dead horse.
Speaking of carolers — in 1910, you were better off not answering the door when these folks came knocking.
Or if you were visited by these masked revelers from Switzerland, 1905.
Here's a holiday cracker large enough to blow out your eardrums, 1936.
The totally safe Swedish Christmas tradition of the Lucia Queen in 1931, in which the youngest unmarried daughter is forced to wear a crown of candles.
Speaking of fire hazards, this tree appears to have toppled onto a family and straight into the fireplace, circa 1945.
Here's a rather peculiar take on Santa Claus, 1955.
And another from 1910 that has Rudolph replaced by a bird of prey.
This person is excited to stock her store with 1929's hottest gift...Christmas masks.
And lastly, here's a picture from 1924 of Santa visiting good little children with his faithful companion...*checks notes*...the Christmas Clown!
