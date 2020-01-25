Here's The Recording Of Trump Telling Associates To "Get Rid Of" The US Ambassador To Ukraine

"Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don't care," Trump is heard saying on the tape. "Get her out tomorrow. Take her out, ok? Do it."

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch

WASHINGTON — A lawyer for Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s two indicted associates who ran the Ukrainian backchannel campaign at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, has released a recording that shows President Donald Trump telling the two men and others at a dinner to “get rid of” a US ambassador. The tape, released Saturday by Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for Parnas, shows the president telling Parnas, his partner Igor Fruman, and other participants of a small 2018 dinner to have Marie Yovanovitch, then the US ambassador to Ukraine, removed.

Parnas via Joseph Bondy A clip of the audio Parnas recorded of the meeting with Trump. Download the full video here.

"Get rid of her!" Trump says on the tape. "Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it." Bondy said Saturday that Fruman made the hour-long recording, the existence of which was first reported by ABC News, on April 30, 2018. Yovanovitch was abruptly recalled from her post in Kyiv in a “late April” phone call, she told House investigators. Bondy also said that the tape has been turned over to the House Intelligence Committee, which has led the impeachment inquiry. A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment. Lawyers for Fruman and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “Given its importance to the national interest, we decided to release this recording in a manner intended to ensure equal public access, and in an effort to provide clarity to the American people and the Senate as to the need to conduct a fair trial, with witnesses and evidence,” Bondy told BuzzFeed News.



Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images