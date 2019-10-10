Two Men Who Worked With Rudy Giuliani To Dig Up Dirt On Biden Have Been Arrested

WASHINGTON — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two key subjects in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry who worked with Rudy Giuliani in an effort to gather damaging information about Joe Biden, have been arrested, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office in Manhattan confirmed Thursday morning.

The US attorney's office did not immediately say what the two foreign-born nationals were charged with, but did confirm that prosecutors out of New York are handling the case. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the arrests, the charges are related to campaign finance violations.

A copy of the indictment, which was first published by the New York Times, shows the two men were charged with conspiring to get around federal laws that prohibit foreign nationals from contributing to US campaigns. They're accused of entering into "secret agreements" to hide the scheme from candidates and federal regulators, laundering foreign money into the campaigns through various corporate identities, and using "straw donors" to make the contributions.

The indictment does not name Giuliani or President Donald Trump, and doesn't directly refer to the efforts that Parnas told BuzzFeed News he and Fruman engaged in to convince Ukrainian prosecutors to probe unsubstantiated claims that Biden improperly used his position as vice president to get rid of a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into corruption claims related to a company where Biden's son Hunter Biden sat on the board. The charging papers did say that at one point they had lobbied a then-sitting member of Congress at the request of "one or more Ukrainian officials."

Giuliani declined to comment.

Although the case is being handled by prosecutors in New York, Parnas and Fruman will make their first court appearance on Thursday afternoon in the federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office in Alexandria confirmed.

Parnas and Fruman — who were born in Ukraine and Belarus, respectively, according to the charging papers — have donated hundreds of thousands dollars to Republican campaigns and worked with Giuliani to set up meetings with Ukrainian officials to push them to investigate Biden and, more broadly, accusations that Ukraine tried to interfere during the 2016 presidential campaign on behalf of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, as previously reported by BuzzFeed News.

According to the indictment, Parnas and Fruman had no history of political donations before around March 2018, at which point they set up a limited liability corporation called Global Energy Producers to funnel large campaign contributions. They allegedly did not disclose to the Federal Election Commission that the money coming from Global Energy Producers was actually coming from them through a "private lending transaction" — at the time, the LLC had no income or "significant assets," prosecutors said.

The indictment does not name the candidates and political committees that allegedly received illegal contributions from Parnas and Fruman. In the summer of 2018, for instance, prosecutors alleged that the two men committed to raising $20,000 for an unidentified sitting member of Congress — the indictment does indicate it was a man — and around that time asked for the congressman's help in getting the then-US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, removed. Yovanovitch is scheduled to appear for a deposition before Congress on Friday.

BuzzFeed News first reported in July that Parnas and Fruman met last year with now-former US representative Pete Sessions to discuss getting rid of Yovanovitch. The ambassador had been critical of Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts, which she believed were inadequate, and clashed with the country's top prosecutor at the time, Yuriy Lutsenko. Parnas said he told Sessions that Yovanovitch had been disloyal to Trump; soon after the meeting, Sessions contacted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to recommend firing her.

The indictment also alleges that Parnas and Fruman conspired with two other defendants, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, to funnel money from an unidentified "foreign national" to various unnamed politicians and candidates to get support for a new recreational marijuana business that the men planned to launch. Notwithstanding the donations they allegedly made, the business venture never happened, according to charging papers.

John Dowd, a lawyer representing Parnas and Fruman in connection with the congressional impeachment investigations, did not immediately return requests for comment on Thursday morning.

Democrats had asked Parnas and Fruman to voluntarily comply with a request for documents and to appear for depositions. Dowd told the committees involved in making those requests that his clients would not cooperate, and they did not produce documents by the Oct. 7 deadline set by Democrats.

Miriam Elder contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Follow BuzzFeed News for updates.

