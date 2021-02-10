The "Framing Britney Spears" Director Opened Up About Being "Unsure" Britney Ever Received Her Requests To Participate In Filming

And closing-out notes at the end of the documentary revealed that Britney had been "contacted numerous times" about participating, but the filmmakers were unsure the requests ever reached her.

"Most of the time ... if I want to interview somebody who's famous, I would call up their publicist and say, 'Can you send this request to this person?'" Samantha told Entertainment Tonight . "A lot of times, the person will review it and give it back to the publicist. But we're unclear whether that happened."

Well, the documentary's director, Samantha Stark, has now elaborated on the situation, claiming that the production team tried "several different ways" to reach Britney — and even direct messaged her on social media — but heard "nothing" back.

"Since Britney has such a tight circle around her, in part because of the conservatorship, journalists haven't really been able to interview her freely," Samantha went on.

"We went through those usual places, and then we also went through people who know her or know people who know her to get requests in," she added. "So, we asked in several different ways, but it is still unclear if she definitely got them. We tried everything. Nothing."

"We, as The New York Times, haven't interviewed her, because we want to be able to do it freely with no one trying to adjust what she says or anything," she added. "It just feels like you can't ask Britney."

"There's a big ethical conflict for me in making a film where the central person in it isn't participating," she said. "It's really something that I've been thinking about this entire time that's really challenging. I guess I would want to say to her, 'Call me. I want to hear your side.'"

Earlier this week, Samantha revealed that she'd resorted to analyzing Britney's social media posts as she believes that the singer's Instagram is the "only place" fans will "actually hear from her".

"The thing about that is you can’t ask Britney if she needs help because there’s such a tight cone of silence around her that is enabled by the conservatorship," she told Variety. "It feels like her Instagram is the only place you can actually hear from her. I look at Britney’s Instagram every day to see if there’s a new post and if I can look into it."