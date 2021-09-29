Chrissy announced the news in a post on her Instagram account on Oct. 1 last year, adding that they had chosen to name the baby Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple in hospital.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she said. "It just wasn't enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she added.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us."

Chrissy explained that she instructed John to take the images, even though he was reluctant to begin with.

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell,” she wrote.



“It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story," she continued.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos," Chrissy added.