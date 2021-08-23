Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her relationship with alcohol and revealed that she's dealing with unresolved trauma over losing her baby last year.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy wrote on Instagram alongside a series of devastating photos of herself with John and their son in the hospital.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she went on. "It just wasn't enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she added. "To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications. That we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."