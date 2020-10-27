Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Her Pregnancy Loss: “I’m Not Sure I’ll Ever Forget The Experience”

Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday opened up about losing her baby after being hospitalized for pregnancy complications, telling readers in an essay posted on Medium, “I’m not sure I’ll ever forget the experience.”

Last month, Teigen shared that she and her husband John Legend lost their baby after her doctors diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption. She said then that she would have to be induced to deliver the baby prematurely at 20 weeks, knowing he would not survive.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” Teigen wrote.

Legend was instructed to take photos and document their time in the hospital, Teigen added, even though he was uncomfortable at some points in the process.

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell,” she wrote.

“It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story," she wrote.

Some people criticized Teigen for sharing photos from the hospital. She wrote, "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos.”

She added, “I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen said she and Legend named their baby Jack, and added that while it’s been a heartbreaking experience, she’s been extra grateful to spend time with her two children, Luna and Miles.