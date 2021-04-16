The Queen Shared A Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Her And Prince Philip

 Skip To Content
She shared the image the day before Prince Philip's funeral.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 16, 2021, at 5:28 p.m. ET

Buckingham Palace shared a never-before-seen private photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday, the day before his funeral.

The image, which was taken in 2003 by the royal couple's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shows the Queen and her husband atop the Coyles of Muick hills in Scotland.

"Her Majesty and the royal family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life," the Palace said in a statement released alongside the picture.

Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years. His funeral will be held Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

This isn't the first private family picture that the royal family has shared this week. On Wednesday, the Palace released two new photos of the Queen, Philip, and their great-grandchildren.

In a statement, the Palace said the royal family wanted to share these photographs with the world to remember the duke "as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

And on Monday, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, shared a picture of his eldest son Prince George and Philip alongside a personal statement about his grandfather.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor," William said in the statement.



