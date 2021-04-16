The Queen Shared A Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Her And Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace shared a never-before-seen private photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday, the day before his funeral.

The image, which was taken in 2003 by the royal couple's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shows the Queen and her husband atop the Coyles of Muick hills in Scotland.



"Her Majesty and the royal family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life," the Palace said in a statement released alongside the picture.

Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years. His funeral will be held Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

This isn't the first private family picture that the royal family has shared this week. On Wednesday, the Palace released two new photos of the Queen, Philip, and their great-grandchildren.