Newly Released Photos Show Prince Philip And The Queen Surrounded By Their Great-Grandchildren
The photos were taken by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in 2018 and 2015.
Buckingham Palace has released never-before-seen photos of the Queen, Prince Philip, and their great-grandchildren.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at the age of 99. In a photo posted to the Royal Family’s Twitter account on Wednesday, the Queen and Philip are shown with seven of their great-grandchildren.
The image was taken in 2018 by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton). Philip and the Queen, his wife of 73 years, welcomed three new great-grandchildren in the three years since this photo was taken.
Here's who's seated in the photo, from left to right:
Prince George of Cambridge; the Queen, holding Prince Louis of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; Philip; Mia Tindall, holding Lena Tindall; and Isla Phillips. Isla's sister Savannah Phillips is pictured standing behind the couch.
The official BuzzFeed News royal succession chart shows the Mountbatten-Windsor family tree, if you're curious about the extended royal family.
In another photo, posted by Kensington Palace, the royal great-grandparents are shown in 2015 with Prince William (aka the Duke of Cambridge), Kate, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their third child, Prince Louis, was born April 23, 2018.
-
Ellie Hall is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.