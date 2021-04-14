Newly Released Photos Show Prince Philip And The Queen Surrounded By Their Great-Grandchildren

Buckingham Palace has released never-before-seen photos of the Queen, Prince Philip, and their great-grandchildren.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at the age of 99. In a photo posted to the Royal Family’s Twitter account on Wednesday, the Queen and Philip are shown with seven of their great-grandchildren.



The image was taken in 2018 by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton). Philip and the Queen, his wife of 73 years, welcomed three new great-grandchildren in the three years since this photo was taken.

Here's who's seated in the photo, from left to right:

Prince George of Cambridge; the Queen, holding Prince Louis of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; Philip; Mia Tindall, holding Lena Tindall; and Isla Phillips. Isla's sister Savannah Phillips is pictured standing behind the couch.

The official BuzzFeed News royal succession chart shows the Mountbatten-Windsor family tree, if you're curious about the extended royal family.