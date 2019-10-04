Text Messages Reveal US And Ukraine Officials Discussing The Whole Point Of The Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

Text messages released late Thursday night by House Democrats revealed top US diplomats to Ukraine discussing a quid-pro-quo at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump: That aid to the country would be withheld until it did the bidding of the president's personal political interests.

"As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Bill Taylor, the a top US diplomat to Ukraine, texted to Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Sept. 9.

"Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions. The President has been clear no quid pro quo's of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text if you still have concerns," Sondland responded.

The exchanges lay out groundwork for a quid-pro-quo between Trump and Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and support the heart of a whistleblower's narrative that Trump "abused his office for personal gain."

The unfiltered texts also provide clarity as Trump allies — especially Rudy Giuliani and the pro-Trump media such as Fox News — seek to bog down and confuse the narrative with lies, half-truths, and random facts.

Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the work Joe Biden's son, Hunter, did for Burisma, a Ukrainian company. He also wanted Ukraine to look into a debunked, false conspiracy theory that it had hacked the Democratic National Committee's emails during the 2016 election, not Russia.