What Is QAnon? Here's What You Need To Know About The Baseless Mega-Conspiracy Theory
For the most part, the nonsensical conspiracy theory's adherents were largely confined to fever-swamp corners of the internet. That is changing, and things are getting dangerous.
QAnon is a nonsensical and evidence-free mega-conspiracy theory that claimed Donald Trump was appointed president by the military to save the nation from a pedophilia ring. The hysteria around it has recently placed people in real danger.
While some believers have made real-world appearances, for the most part the baseless conspiracy theory's adherents were largely confined to fever-swamp corners of the internet.
Until recently.
When they started showing up to Trump rallies.
And then, this Tuesday night, it launched into the mainstream. There's someone holding up a sign about the conspiracy theory, in clear view of Trump, on national cable television.
So, what is going on here? Who or what is QAnon? And how is it creeping into real life?
QAnon true believers think that the world — but especially the United States — is controlled by a secret, powerful organization, or cabal, and Trump became president to stop it.
"It's every conspiracy theory built into one," NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who covers QAnon, said. "It's the concept that a cabal has been running the United States government solely for the explicit purpose of having a child sex ring in the background."
"It's bananas. It's wrong," he said.
However, to a certain type of person, particularly older internet users, the conspiracy theory isn't so far-fetched.
"A lot of tenets of QAnon, especially the part about a 'deep state' plot, aren't that different from what's on Fox [News Channel] or talk radio every day. So when a person already prone to support Trump hears about QAnon, they've been primed to believe this stuff by the rest of conservative media," explained Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer, who has covered QAnon since it began.
"Q" or "Q Clearance Patriot" is an anonymous internet user or group of users claiming to be a high-ranking government official close to Trump who has been posting cryptic "intel drops" online since October.
Q refers to these completely ambiguous and preposterous "intel drops" as "crumbs" or "breadcrumbs" of information that they are "dropping" to inform the public of Trump's war against the cabal and its deep state operatives.
QAnon believers take Q seriously because of the supposed "evidence" that can be worked out in the "crumbs" in posts, like the picture and analysis below, which QAnon followers believe proves Q was on Air Force One with Trump.
According to Q, nearly every president before Trump was a "criminal president" who was part of an evil Satanist pedophile global organization.
To give you an idea of how truly detached from reality this all is: Q claims Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller — Clinton and Obama are. Trump is actually working with Mueller.
The widespread resistance to Trump and his policies, Q purports, is due to the cabal desperately working against the administration.
Q's first posts referenced "the coming storm," which has been interpreted by QAnon followers to mean the moment when the Trump-led operation to take down the evil globalist cabal is made public and its leaders are sent to Guantanamo Bay.
Why "the storm"? Because Trump said it himself, in a meeting with military officials in October. You can trace all of QAnon to this one off-the-cuff comment.
Q claims they have been directly tasked by the president to share these crumbs as part of an information dissemination program QAnon followers refer to as the "Great Awakening."
The rallying cry of QAnon followers is "Where we go one, we go all" — a quote they often misattribute to JFK. It is actually from the 1996 movie White Squall.
That's a broad overview. Here's a brief sampling of some other specific things Q has claimed:
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel is Adolf Hitler's daughter. (NOPE.)
* The Las Vegas massacre was an inside job arranged by the Clintons and Saudi Arabia. (NO.)
* The Queen of England is a member of the globalist cabal and Princess Diana was killed because she found out about their child trafficking and sacrificing and was trying to flee the royal family. (ALSO NO.)
* Kim Jong Un was placed into power by the CIA. (SURVEY SAYS: NO.)
* Sen. John McCain is a traitor who supports ISIS. (ABSOLUTELY NO.)
* Someone attempted to shoot down Air Force One while Trump was on his way to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. (NO.)
So why does this matter? Why are talking about this meme-driven conspiracy theory that by all evidence is completely detached from reality?
Because it is starting to spill over into the real world, with real-life consequences. In April, approximately 200 people showed up in Washington, DC, for a QAnon March.
In March, the QAnon subreddit /r/CBTS_STREAM, which had more than 20,000 subscribers, was permanently banned for "encourag[ing] or incit[ing] violence" and posting personal/confidential information.
In June, an armed man spouting QAnon talking points engaged in a 90-minute standoff with police at the Hoover Dam.
And on July 29, Q posted pictures of attorney Michael Avenatti's office and then posted an image of a man who appears to be holding a weapon outside the office.
And celebrities with massive followings are also falling for it. Roseanne tweeted extensively about QAnon in November and recently tweeted the abbreviation for the rallying call.
And here's the president's son, Eric Trump, liking the misattributed QAnon rallying call.
And don't forget "Pizzagate," an entirely made-up conspiracy theory involving Democrats and child sex trafficking, and which prompted an armed man to show up at a DC pizza place to "self-investigate." Of course, Q has said they are real.
"I think [QAnon] is truly, legitimately dangerous,” Daily Caller White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti told the Washington Post.
-
