What Is QAnon? Here's What You Need To Know About The Baseless Mega-Conspiracy Theory

For the most part, the nonsensical conspiracy theory's adherents were largely confined to fever-swamp corners of the internet. That is changing, and things are getting dangerous.

QAnon is a nonsensical and evidence-free mega-conspiracy theory that claimed Donald Trump was appointed president by the military to save the nation from a pedophilia ring. The hysteria around it has recently placed people in real danger.

While some believers have made real-world appearances, for the most part the baseless conspiracy theory's adherents were largely confined to fever-swamp corners of the internet.

People lining up for the Trump rally in Tampa today. A lot of the chan anons might treat Q-Anon like a LARP, but by all appearances there are plenty of people who take it seriously irl. https://t.co/uys7kmnAs1

And then, this Tuesday night, it launched into the mainstream. There's someone holding up a sign about the conspiracy theory, in clear view of Trump, on national cable television.

So, what is going on here? Who or what is QAnon? And how is it creeping into real life?

QAnon true believers think that the world — but especially the United States — is controlled by a secret, powerful organization, or cabal, and Trump became president to stop it.

"It's every conspiracy theory built into one," NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who covers QAnon, said. "It's the concept that a cabal has been running the United States government solely for the explicit purpose of having a child sex ring in the background."

"It's bananas. It's wrong," he said.

However, to a certain type of person, particularly older internet users, the conspiracy theory isn't so far-fetched.

"A lot of tenets of QAnon, especially the part about a 'deep state' plot, aren't that different from what's on Fox [News Channel] or talk radio every day. So when a person already prone to support Trump hears about QAnon, they've been primed to believe this stuff by the rest of conservative media," explained Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer, who has covered QAnon since it began.