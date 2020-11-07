Here Are The Best Memes About Nevada Being Late To The Biden Election Party

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you probably know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 US presidential election. The race was called on Saturday morning after Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes delivered Biden a close victory over President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania was one of the few remaining swing states that could have tipped the election in either candidate's favor — as was Nevada, a state whose slow ballot counting process had been memed to hell and back over the past four days.