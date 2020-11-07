 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Best Memes About Nevada Being Late To The Biden Election Party

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are The Best Memes About Nevada Being Late To The Biden Election Party

"Nevada finally showing up to brunch after telling us she was on her way an hour ago."

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 6:47 p.m. ET

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you probably know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 US presidential election. The race was called on Saturday morning after Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes delivered Biden a close victory over President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania was one of the few remaining swing states that could have tipped the election in either candidate's favor — as was Nevada, a state whose slow ballot counting process had been memed to hell and back over the past four days.

me driving to nevada to start counting these mf votes myself
abby 👻 @darrencwiss

me driving to nevada to start counting these mf votes myself

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then it happened. After days of frustration, Nevada released their election results... right after Pennsylvania had made Biden the next president of the United States.

People had thoughts.

Nevada: Heyyy I’m outside now! USA: You’re late.
Akidearest @akidearest

Nevada: Heyyy I’m outside now! USA: You’re late.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada joining the party like- https://t.co/2KcTfWSxPW
NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka

Nevada joining the party like- https://t.co/2KcTfWSxPW

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada votes showing up all late like police &amp; fire at the end of a action movie.
Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi @roywoodjr

Nevada votes showing up all late like police &amp; fire at the end of a action movie.

Reply Retweet Favorite
oh hi Nevada.
Richard Hall @_RichardHall

oh hi Nevada.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada: https://t.co/XBTb4tP1UK
Jen Iacopelli is counting down the PA votes ⚾️ @jennifercarolyn

Nevada: https://t.co/XBTb4tP1UK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada really said https://t.co/5F6j8BlEfS
carson @playboixcarson

Nevada really said https://t.co/5F6j8BlEfS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada: here are your little votes or whatever
🇵🇷A Shining Jew(el) ✡️ @SashiStaysHome

Nevada: here are your little votes or whatever

Reply Retweet Favorite
All the cheering woke Nevada from their nap and they finally pressed send on their counts! #Nevada #bidenharis2020
Katie @katiejoellee

All the cheering woke Nevada from their nap and they finally pressed send on their counts! #Nevada #bidenharis2020

Reply Retweet Favorite
lets check back in with nevada
chuuch @ch000ch

lets check back in with nevada

Reply Retweet Favorite
@roywoodjr Nevada wondering how the other states counted so fast 😂
Tony Clements @TonyClementsTC

@roywoodjr Nevada wondering how the other states counted so fast 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
i'm sorry nevada you tried your best
kyra @machtwotoaster

i'm sorry nevada you tried your best

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people found it frustratingly relatable — we all have that one friend.

Nevada finally showing up to brunch after telling us she was on her way an hour ago https://t.co/uWMtSOnqqS
alex @alex_abads

Nevada finally showing up to brunch after telling us she was on her way an hour ago https://t.co/uWMtSOnqqS

Reply Retweet Favorite
“So, we good then? I don’t gotta turn in my part of the group project?” - Nevada
David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS

“So, we good then? I don’t gotta turn in my part of the group project?” - Nevada

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada was very “save me a plate.” https://t.co/7M3LAOypQg
Kim Bondy @KimBondy

Nevada was very “save me a plate.” https://t.co/7M3LAOypQg

Reply Retweet Favorite
As expected, Nevada walked in late with an iced coffee.
Nikki Schwab @NikkiSchwab

As expected, Nevada walked in late with an iced coffee.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada you can quit pretending to look through your purse. We went ahead and paid for it with your broke ass. 🙄
Somebody Son @_kingdwayne

Nevada you can quit pretending to look through your purse. We went ahead and paid for it with your broke ass. 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nevada didn't make it to the club but they at the let out https://t.co/gdtDMUwPjF
Angie Thomas @angiecthomas

Nevada didn't make it to the club but they at the let out https://t.co/gdtDMUwPjF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ultimately, it was the state of Pennsylvania that secured Biden's victory — and people were GRATEFUL.

nevada STILL pennsylvania counting the coming to save votes us all #PresidentElectJoe
a ⁷ • ♡ @roseysveokjin

nevada STILL pennsylvania counting the coming to save votes us all #PresidentElectJoe

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on
*the entire US waiting on Nevada* Pennsylvania:
✧ Eᴛʜᴇʀᴇᴀʟ Eɴᴇʀɢɪᴇs ✧ @EtherealEnergie

*the entire US waiting on Nevada* Pennsylvania:

Reply Retweet Favorite
When nevada takes too long
Zelk @ZelkExtra

When nevada takes too long

Reply Retweet Favorite
Georgia and Nevada: We will decide this election Pennsylvania:
Dānīᴮᴱ⁷ ||💜 || BE 11/20 @hyyhddaeng

Georgia and Nevada: We will decide this election Pennsylvania:

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on

In conclusion:

View this post on
View this post on



BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT