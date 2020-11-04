 Skip To Content
Nevada, With All Due Respect, People Want You To Please Hurry The Hell Up

People online are threatening to drive to the state to count the critical votes themselves.

By Tanya Chen and Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 4, 2020, at 6:54 p.m. ET

me driving to nevada to start counting these mf votes myself
abby 👻 @darrencwiss

me driving to nevada to start counting these mf votes myself

Reply Retweet Favorite

Joe Biden currently has a lead over President Donald Trump in several swing states that are still counting ballots. It's unclear right now who will win, but Nevada, with its six electoral college votes, could be critical to either candidate's victory.

And people are eager to know the result.

Still, Nevada is counting and reporting their results at their own pace — which they have the right to do, OK? — specifically when it comes to the state's mail-in ballots.

Nevada election officials are working hard to count all the ballots, Deanna Spikula, the Washoe County Registrar, told reporters on Wednesday evening. Clark County said they would release results Thursday. And Washoe County, which leans Democratic, is counting ballots from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, she said, but they “still have a lot of work to do” to process and tally every vote.

“I know everyone’s eager to get the final results tomorrow, but I would really just caution people to wait,” Spikula said. “We’re doing our best, we’re working hard.”

We believe in you Deanna, even if people are growing impatient!

This is everyone checking the map every 5 minutes to see if the votes in Nevada changed
s☻lly⁷ @strawbearysal

This is everyone checking the map every 5 minutes to see if the votes in Nevada changed

Reply Retweet Favorite
nevada hurry up
bri @bigshitxtalker

nevada hurry up

Reply Retweet Favorite
Waiting for the Nevada numbers
Tiana 🏆 19x @jaimelannisters

Waiting for the Nevada numbers

Reply Retweet Favorite

People online are threatening to drive to the state to help count votes themselves.

me on my way to help nevada count the votes myself cause they’re taking to long
arisama @aarisette

me on my way to help nevada count the votes myself cause they’re taking to long

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me and my homies pulling up to Nevada to count the ballots
Jolly Tabs 🎄 @ortabya

Me and my homies pulling up to Nevada to count the ballots

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're wondering what is going on???

streets saying this the mf counting votes in nevada
Aiden®💈 @IcyKemba

streets saying this the mf counting votes in nevada

Reply Retweet Favorite
everyone: PANICKING STRESSED CHECKING UPDATES FREAKING OUT WAITING ON NEVADA AND MICHIGAN meanwhile Nevada:
ᴮᴱAri⁷ @moonddng

everyone: PANICKING STRESSED CHECKING UPDATES FREAKING OUT WAITING ON NEVADA AND MICHIGAN meanwhile Nevada:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Everyone waiting for Nevada numbers: Nevada:
TheOdd1sOut @theodd1sout

Everyone waiting for Nevada numbers: Nevada:

Reply Retweet Favorite

The state might be loving their critical moment in the spotlight a little too much.

nevada pulling up to finally announce the results after taking two trips around the world and four bubble baths before they decided to count the votes
sofia ♡’s reggie @GOLDENHOUAYLOR

nevada pulling up to finally announce the results after taking two trips around the world and four bubble baths before they decided to count the votes

Reply Retweet Favorite
not nevada being an attention whore of a state rn 😭😭
sarah lugor!! @sarahlugor

not nevada being an attention whore of a state rn 😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

We understand due process, and bureaucracies, and being precise, etc, etc, etc.

Nevada forgot to take the meat out the freezer and just heard the election pull up in the driveway.
Phillip Henry @MajorPhilebrity

Nevada forgot to take the meat out the freezer and just heard the election pull up in the driveway.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But consider this a kind, loving, light nudge for you to hurry the hell up.

everyone when nevada finally finishes counting their votes
𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖓 | VOTE era @swishthecure

everyone when nevada finally finishes counting their votes

Reply Retweet Favorite


