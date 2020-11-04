Nevada, With All Due Respect, People Want You To Please Hurry The Hell Up

me driving to nevada to start counting these mf votes myself

Joe Biden currently has a lead over President Donald Trump in several swing states that are still counting ballots. It's unclear right now who will win, but Nevada, with its six electoral college votes, could be critical to either candidate's victory.

And people are eager to know the result.

Still, Nevada is counting and reporting their results at their own pace — which they have the right to do, OK? — specifically when it comes to the state's mail-in ballots.

Nevada election officials are working hard to count all the ballots, Deanna Spikula, the Washoe County Registrar, told reporters on Wednesday evening. Clark County said they would release results Thursday. And Washoe County, which leans Democratic, is counting ballots from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, she said, but they “still have a lot of work to do” to process and tally every vote.

“I know everyone’s eager to get the final results tomorrow, but I would really just caution people to wait,” Spikula said. “We’re doing our best, we’re working hard.”



We believe in you Deanna, even if people are growing impatient!

