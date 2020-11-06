 Skip To Content
Just Some Very Funny TikToks About Nevada's Very Slow Ballot Count

What's poppin', Nevada?

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 6, 2020, at 3:14 p.m. ET

Election Day feels like it was years ago, and here we are, still waiting for Nevada.

With only a handful of states left to decide this presidential election, everyone is on edge, and that's not being helped by how slowly Nevada seems to be counting its ballots.

The state still has thousands of outstanding ballots, mostly from the Democratic stronghold of Clark County, home of Las Vegas. According to the math, former vice president Joe Biden could take the presidency with the electoral votes from Arizona and Nevada, and he's currently leading in both.

However, neither state has been called by Decision Desk HQ as of Friday afternoon.

While Pennsylvania and Georgia have been making frequent updates to their counts, Nevada's have been less frequent.

Workers in Nevada are diligently counting those votes, but there are still a ton of memes, videos, and funny TikToks making fun of how slowly it's going. Here are some of the best ones.

@heckyesconcrete

#stitch with @anthonysexc y’all don’t get name privileges until you hand over them gd ballots

♬ original sound - Sara

A lot of the jokes are about what those ballot counters (who we're sure are working very hard!) are up to.

@kendralemb

#nevada #election2020 #biden2020 #fyp #foryou #justanswerthequestion

♬ time to take a break - Ethan Fields

Did they get distracted?

@desdejonah

#fyp #foryoupage #foryou #election #nevada

♬ I'm Like A Bird - Nelly Furtado

Are they goofing off?

@connordelrio

#election #2020 #nevada #lol #whitehouse

♬ original sound - Connor del Rio

Maybe we should cut them some slack.

@normalsizenaomi

maybe if we funding our education and not a football stadium we’d be smarter #foryou #UnwrapTheDeals #election

♬ original sound - naomi

But they are being a little coy.

@thegavindees

Nevada playing hard to get. 🥵 #nevada #election #biden

♬ Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado

And maybe enjoying the attention?

@trevorv33

finna fly beetle juice out to help wit counting #greenscreen #maincharacter #nevada #biden #trump #kanye #democrat #republican #election #elect

♬ Mariners Apartment Complex - Lana Del Rey

Get the bullet journalers out of there!

@lordelmo666

this took me way longer than i’d like to admit #RedBullDanceYourStyle #MyRecommendation #UnwrapTheDeals #nevada #election #polls #biden2020

♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

Or maybe we just don't understand the ~process~.

@colbystired

(thisisntflying on twtr) #bluesclues #election #nevada #biden2020 #trump2020

♬ we just got a letter - colby

Or maybe they just need some gentle encouragement?

@subhi.taha

#elections2020 #vote #biden #nevada

♬ original sound - subhi.taha

Is Nevada an e-boy?

@stuberryblue

CMON NEVADA PICK UP THE PACE 😤 #fyp #vote #nevada

♬ Space Cadet - Metro Boomin - WEEBNATIØN‼️

At least they're not alone.

@_itstino

LIKE HURRY UP ALREADY 😂 #fyp #foryourpage #elections #viral #xyzbca #blowthisup #northcarolina #nevada #pennsylvania

♬ States during the election be like _itstino - Tino

America is waiting!

@gondrethewordsmith

#nevada #biden2020 #funny #comedy #HomeOffice

♬ Biddl3 Whats Poppin Remix - Biddl3 🧬
@giantyee

Nevada really said “Come back for part 2✨” #election #nevada

♬ WHERE TF IS NICKI AT - klaus mikaelson stan acct
@bmotheprince

Live look at Nevada... 😂😂 #election #nevada

♬ Back At One - Live - Brian McKnight

Actually, the whole world is waiting.

@rnull9

Mother always says good things take ✨time✨ 💙 #election2020 #nevada #blm #lgbtqa #fyp

♬ Biddl3 Whats Poppin Remix - Biddl3 🧬

So maybe put a wiggle in it? Please?

