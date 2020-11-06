Just Some Very Funny TikToks About Nevada's Very Slow Ballot Count
What's poppin', Nevada?
Election Day feels like it was years ago, and here we are, still waiting for Nevada.
With only a handful of states left to decide this presidential election, everyone is on edge, and that's not being helped by how slowly Nevada seems to be counting its ballots.
The state still has thousands of outstanding ballots, mostly from the Democratic stronghold of Clark County, home of Las Vegas. According to the math, former vice president Joe Biden could take the presidency with the electoral votes from Arizona and Nevada, and he's currently leading in both.
However, neither state has been called by Decision Desk HQ as of Friday afternoon.
While Pennsylvania and Georgia have been making frequent updates to their counts, Nevada's have been less frequent.
Workers in Nevada are diligently counting those votes, but there are still a ton of memes, videos, and funny TikToks making fun of how slowly it's going. Here are some of the best ones.
@heckyesconcrete
#stitch with @anthonysexc y’all don’t get name privileges until you hand over them gd ballots♬ original sound - Sara
A lot of the jokes are about what those ballot counters (who we're sure are working very hard!) are up to.
Did they get distracted?
Are they goofing off?
Maybe we should cut them some slack.
@normalsizenaomi
maybe if we funding our education and not a football stadium we’d be smarter #foryou #UnwrapTheDeals #election♬ original sound - naomi
But they are being a little coy.
@thegavindees
Nevada playing hard to get. 🥵 #nevada #election #biden♬ Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado
And maybe enjoying the attention?
@trevorv33
finna fly beetle juice out to help wit counting #greenscreen #maincharacter #nevada #biden #trump #kanye #democrat #republican #election #elect♬ Mariners Apartment Complex - Lana Del Rey
Get the bullet journalers out of there!
@lordelmo666
this took me way longer than i’d like to admit #RedBullDanceYourStyle #MyRecommendation #UnwrapTheDeals #nevada #election #polls #biden2020♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman
Or maybe we just don't understand the ~process~.
@colbystired
(thisisntflying on twtr) #bluesclues #election #nevada #biden2020 #trump2020♬ we just got a letter - colby
Or maybe they just need some gentle encouragement?
Is Nevada an e-boy?
@stuberryblue
CMON NEVADA PICK UP THE PACE 😤 #fyp #vote #nevada♬ Space Cadet - Metro Boomin - WEEBNATIØN‼️
At least they're not alone.
America is waiting!
@giantyee
Nevada really said “Come back for part 2✨” #election #nevada♬ WHERE TF IS NICKI AT - klaus mikaelson stan acct
@bmotheprince
Live look at Nevada... 😂😂 #election #nevada♬ Back At One - Live - Brian McKnight
Actually, the whole world is waiting.
@rnull9
Mother always says good things take ✨time✨ 💙 #election2020 #nevada #blm #lgbtqa #fyp♬ Biddl3 Whats Poppin Remix - Biddl3 🧬
So maybe put a wiggle in it? Please?
