Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Want To Celebrate The Birth Of Their Baby Privately

In a break from royal baby tradition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to keep the arrival of their first child private, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the statement said.



"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."



According to various UK media reports, there will be an official announcement when the duchess goes into labor, followed by an announcement at some point after the birth. The couple will also reportedly release the first photo of their new family of three — likely on their new Instagram account — in the days following their child's arrival.



This strategy is a marked departure from the births of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

