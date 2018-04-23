Here Are The First Pictures Of The New Royal Baby
Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, introduced their newborn prince to the world.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their newborn son to the world Monday.
They briefly stepped outside of the hospital on Monday evening to show off their third child.
ADVERTISEMENT
The royal couple took time to wave at the crowds who flocked to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the little prince.
ADVERTISEMENT
And the world's cameras, of course.
Despite giving birth NOT EVEN SEVEN HOURS AGO, Kate looked absolutely flawless, as per usual.
She glowed in a red shift dress by Jenny Packham, who also designed the dresses Kate wore when she introduced Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
The baby prince also appeared to be wrapped up in the same shawl that swaddled his older siblings when they left the hospital.
After the short photo-call, the duke and duchess bundled their son up and took him home to Kensington Palace.
The little prince, not even 12 hours old, slept through his first public appearance.
He left the hospital bundled up in the family shawl and a matching knitted cap.
ADVERTISEMENT
After loading his son into the car, Prince William, a new father of three, joked to the press, "Thrice the worry now!"
Earlier, the duke brought Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, to the hospital to meet their new baby brother.
While Prince George appeared to be a little shy, his sister happily practiced her royal wave for the cameras.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
These Random Couples Got Treated Like Celebrities As They Left The Hospital Where The Royal Baby Was Born
buzzfeed.com
Kate Middleton Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy
buzzfeed.com
Kate Middleton Once Again Channels Princess Diana In First Appearance With New Royal Baby
buzzfeed.com
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.