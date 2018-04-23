Here Are The First Pictures Of The New Royal Baby

BuzzFeed News

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, introduced their newborn prince to the world.

By Ellie Hall

Last updated on April 23, 2018, at 3:58 p.m. ET

Posted on April 23, 2018, at 1:01 p.m. ET

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their newborn son to the world Monday.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Pool / Reuters
Hannah Mckay / Reuters

They briefly stepped outside of the hospital on Monday evening to show off their third child.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The royal couple took time to wave at the crowds who flocked to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the little prince.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Jack Taylor / Getty Images
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
And the world's cameras, of course.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

Despite giving birth NOT EVEN SEVEN HOURS AGO, Kate looked absolutely flawless, as per usual.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

She glowed in a red shift dress by Jenny Packham, who also designed the dresses Kate wore when she introduced Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images
The baby prince also appeared to be wrapped up in the same shawl that swaddled his older siblings when they left the hospital.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

After the short photo-call, the duke and duchess bundled their son up and took him home to Kensington Palace.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The little prince, not even 12 hours old, slept through his first public appearance.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

He left the hospital bundled up in the family shawl and a matching knitted cap.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
After loading his son into the car, Prince William, a new father of three, joked to the press, "Thrice the worry now!"

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

Earlier, the duke brought Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, to the hospital to meet their new baby brother.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

While Prince George appeared to be a little shy, his sister happily practiced her royal wave for the cameras.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

