Meghan Markle Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl Named Lilibet Diana

The baby was born Friday at 11:40 a.m. and is named after her great-grandmother the Queen and grandmother Princess Diana.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 6, 2021, at 4:12 p.m. ET

Posted on June 6, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry stands behind Meghan, who is holding Lilibet
Misan Harriman / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her second child with husband Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The duke and duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

The baby was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California at 11:40 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mother and child are "healthy and well and settling in at home," the spokesperson said.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is 'Lilibet.' Her middle name, 'Diana,' was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales."

The baby girl is eighth in line to the British throne.

Harry and Meghan released a personal statement via the website of Archewell, their charity foundation and production company.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they said. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Buckingham Palace said, "The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born May 6, 2019. He is seventh in line to the British throne.

Harpo Productions / CBS

Harry is pictured immediately after telling Oprah that he and Meghan were expecting a girl.

The Sussexes announced in February that Meghan was pregnant, and Harry revealed that they were expecting a girl during the Sussexes' blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

They also told Oprah that they would not be having any more children after their baby girl.

"To have any child, any one or any two, would've been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?" Harry said. "But now we have our family. The four of us and our two dogs; it's great."

"Two it is," Meghan agreed.



