This is The Royal Tea, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter where you can get your royals news and analysis before anyone else. Sign up here .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) are expecting their second child, a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesperson said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”



The couple made their announcement on Valentine's Day with a touching new photo by longtime friend, photographer Misan Harriman.