 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their Second Child

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their Second Child

The couple shared the news on Valentine's Day with a touching new photo.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 14, 2021, at 3:36 p.m. ET

Posted on February 14, 2021, at 2:41 p.m. ET

This is The Royal Tea, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter where you can get your royals news and analysis before anyone else. Sign up here.

Misan Harriman / Courtesy The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) are expecting their second child, a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesperson said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple made their announcement on Valentine's Day with a touching new photo by longtime friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

Toby Melville - Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019

The new royal baby will join older brother Archie, who turns two in May.

Even though Harry and Meghan have "stepped back" as working members of the royal family for a one-year review period, their second child will still be 8th in line for the throne, since the Queen didn't change the line of succession.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT