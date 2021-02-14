Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their Second Child
The couple shared the news on Valentine's Day with a touching new photo.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) are expecting their second child, a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesperson said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
The couple made their announcement on Valentine's Day with a touching new photo by longtime friend, photographer Misan Harriman.
The new royal baby will join older brother Archie, who turns two in May.
Even though Harry and Meghan have "stepped back" as working members of the royal family for a one-year review period, their second child will still be 8th in line for the throne, since the Queen didn't change the line of succession.
