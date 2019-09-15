Meghan Markle Shared A New Photo Of Archie To Celebrate Prince Harry's Birthday

Chris Allerton / SussexRoyal / Via instagram.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) shared a new photo of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Sunday to celebrate the duke's 35th birthday.



The adorable family picture was part of a photo collage of Harry throughout the years posted to the couple's official Instagram account.





The photo's caption included a special message from Meghan to her husband.



“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," she said. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

Chris Allerton / SussexRoyal / Via instagram.com

The new image appears to have been taken on Archie's christening day, July 6.



Meghan and Harry had previously shared two pictures on the day of the ceremony, and Sunday's image closely resembles the intimate black-and-white family photos from that post. Happy 35th birthday to the proud dad!