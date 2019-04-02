Harry And Meghan Have Their Own Instagram Now As The Royal Brothers Split Up

The Royal brothers are going their own way.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

In the latest sign of the split between the royal brothers, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan now have their own Instagram account. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched the account on Tuesday under @sussexroyal.

The first, and so far only, post announces the account as the official Instagram for the royal couple and has a collection of photos of the pair and their travels.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," said a message with the post. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan." The account already has more than 250,000 followers and represents much more than Harry and Meghan having their own place to shine. Earlier this month, it was announced that Harry and Meghan would officially be splitting their household from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka William and Kate. The two brothers and their wives have, until recently, been a unit, with Harry and Meghan often appearing on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram.