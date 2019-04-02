Harry And Meghan Have Their Own Instagram Now As The Royal Brothers Split Up
The Royal brothers are going their own way.
In the latest sign of the split between the royal brothers, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan now have their own Instagram account.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched the account on Tuesday under @sussexroyal.
The first, and so far only, post announces the account as the official Instagram for the royal couple and has a collection of photos of the pair and their travels.
“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," said a message with the post.
"We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan."
The account already has more than 250,000 followers and represents much more than Harry and Meghan having their own place to shine.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Harry and Meghan would officially be splitting their household from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka William and Kate.
The two brothers and their wives have, until recently, been a unit, with Harry and Meghan often appearing on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram.
According to an announcement from the Royal family, the Queen agreed to create a new household for Harry and Meghan, based at Buckingham Palace. That also means the two couples will have their own support staff going forward.
"This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage," said the announcement.
The move and fresh Instagram account means each couple will now get to create their own image moving forward, especially with Harry and Meghan due to welcome a baby in the coming weeks.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.