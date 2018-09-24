People Across The Country Walked Out To Support Christine Blasey Ford
Demonstrators also had another message: Believe sexual assault survivors.
On Monday, people across the United States staged a walkout to support Christine Blasey Ford and survivors of sexual assault.
The walkout was arranged in response to the backlash against Ford, who recently accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in their teens. Ford will testify before Congress about the allegation Thursday.
Since breaking her silence, Ford has been criticized and had her credibility questioned by conservative media outlets, Republican leaders, and even President Trump. She also reportedly has been forced to leave her home due to death threats against her and her family.
Before the official walkout at 1 p.m. ET, protesters gathered on Capitol Hill.
Some of them shared their own stories of being sexual assault survivors while gathering outside Senate offices.
Protesters and staffers dressed in black also walked out.
Many gathered at the Supreme Court.
At the same moment around the country, thousands of people walked out to show their support of Ford and sexual assault survivors.
Images of walkouts around the country have been shared on social media with the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.
“Sexual assault PTSD (2 attacks) leaves me feeling trapped and confined in an office building.”
“NOT all high school boys are rapists.”
Many celebrities also walked out and shared their photos.
Casts and crew members from many different television shows participated in the walkout.
