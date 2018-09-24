Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP https://t.co/s3RQY40Mf5

The walkout was arranged in response to the backlash against Ford, who recently accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in their teens. Ford will testify before Congress about the allegation Thursday.

Since breaking her silence, Ford has been criticized and had her credibility questioned by conservative media outlets, Republican leaders, and even President Trump. She also reportedly has been forced to leave her home due to death threats against her and her family.