People Across The Country Walked Out To Support Christine Blasey Ford

People Across The Country Walked Out To Support Christine Blasey Ford

Demonstrators also had another message: Believe sexual assault survivors.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

Posted on September 24, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET

On Monday, people across the United States staged a walkout to support Christine Blasey Ford and survivors of sexual assault.

Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP https://t.co/s3RQY40Mf5
TIME'S UP @TIMESUPNOW

The walkout was arranged in response to the backlash against Ford, who recently accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in their teens. Ford will testify before Congress about the allegation Thursday.

Since breaking her silence, Ford has been criticized and had her credibility questioned by conservative media outlets, Republican leaders, and even President Trump. She also reportedly has been forced to leave her home due to death threats against her and her family.

Before the official walkout at 1 p.m. ET, protesters gathered on Capitol Hill.

Hundreds of protestors who #BelieveSurvivors have peacefully assembled in protest on Capitol Hill today, risking arrest. It’s up to all of us everywhere to show that this movement has the intensity and the breadth to be unignorable. That’s why I’m walking out right now. Are you? https://t.co/15s11Fot3s
Ben Wikler @benwikler

Some of them shared their own stories of being sexual assault survivors while gathering outside Senate offices.

The entire hallway is in tears. We are at a moment in history where women have to repeat their trauma to the masses to literally beg Senators to vote with moral clarity. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors #BeAHero https://t.co/Ky26a9fPTf
Helen Brosnan @HelenBrosnan

Protesters and staffers dressed in black also walked out.

Video from earlier: Massive exodus from DC Senate office buildings during national #BelieveSurvivors walkout. #IBelieveChristineFord #IBelieveDeborahRamirez https://t.co/xj2ndbo6mD
K. Travis Ballie @KTravisBallie

Many gathered at the Supreme Court.

Hundreds of survivors and allies have gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court to support each other, and to demand a government that #BelieveSurvivors. To make that happen, we have to start with #CancelKavanaugh https://t.co/EZQZkB7357
Women's March @womensmarch

Women are watching. Closely. We see the bullying &amp; intimidation. We see the silencing of our voices. We all deserve better than this. And we’ll continue to demand it. #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/E2QHzzjhJN
Vanita Gupta @vanitaguptaCR

At the same moment around the country, thousands of people walked out to show their support of Ford and sexual assault survivors.

Members of the @YaleLawSch community gathering to show solidarity for survivors. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP
Jen McFadden @jen_mcfadden

#BelieveSurvivors With my neighbors, joined the Walkout at 1pm
Nancy Groth @IamHelenWheels

Images of walkouts around the country have been shared on social media with the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.

Dupont circle #BelieveSurvivors #ibelieveher
Andrea Purse @drepurse

“Sexual assault PTSD (2 attacks) leaves me feeling trapped and confined in an office building.”

I work at home. Sexual assault PTSD (2 attacks) leaves me feeling trapped and confined in an office building. I stepped away from my desk to say #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/GMMUgbr2AB
QuaCarol @QuaCarol

“NOT all high school boys are rapists.”

We walked out today because NOT all high school boys are rapists like #Kavanaugh and because, unlike the gop senate, we #BelieveSurvivors Thank you Dr Christine Ford for standing up https://t.co/asu1O6FIMg
Jack Torres @JackTorres00

Many celebrities also walked out and shared their photos.

10:00 am at #WillAndGrace ... #BelieveSurvivors
Eric McCormack @EricMcCormack

#believesurvivors #timesup #thetimestheyareachangin
Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis

#BELIEVESURVIVORS #TimesUp #MeToo #Repost @lilyinapad ・・・ Treat people with respect. Treat women with respect. Every human should be heard. Here we are in solidarity with all voices being heard. Listen and hear them. #respectwomen #respectyourself #onset #briarpatch https://t.co/ZjlE7zjhhg
Rosario Dawson @rosariodawson

#BelieveSurvivors #TimesUp
JJ Abrams @jjabrams

Instagram: @melissamccarthy
Instagram: @jessicachastain
Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/pSZhEIr0Xe
kerry washington @kerrywashington

#BelieveWomen #BelieveSurvivors #metoomvmt #timesup
Amber Tamblyn @ambertamblyn

We stand with #ChristineBlaseyFord #BelieveSurvivors ⁦@MimiKennedyLA⁩ ⁦@AnnaKFaris⁩
Allison Janney @AllisonBJanney

Today I wear black in solidarity. I stand in support with Christine Blasey Ford and anyone else who so fearlessly comes forward. Their voices must be heard. We must listen and we must believe. #believesurvivors #stopkavanaugh https://t.co/j5wEOP6weD
Taissa Farmiga @taissafarmiga

#BelieveSurviviors
Brie Larson @brielarson

National Walkout &amp; Moment of Solidarity #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveWomen #StopKavanugh ⚫️
Piper Perabo @PiperPerabo

Casts and crew members from many different television shows participated in the walkout.

Times Up. #believesurvivors #timesup
Debbie Allen @msdebbieallen

Instagram: @conniebritton
We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors.
Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff

We had a full minute of silence on set to support Dr. Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveWomen #TimesUp
Emmy Rossum @emmyrossum

Our staff is walking out in solidarity with #MeToomvmt. #BelieveSurvivors
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

We here at #ARROW &amp; @LoTWritersRoom wear black in honor of women who have spoken up about assault and harassment, and for the voices who have yet to. You are not alone and women must be heard. #BelieveSurvivors @TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/ep9kkprOTH
Arrow Writers Room @ARROWwriters

