The Woman Who Alleged In A Letter That Brett Kavanaugh Sexually Assaulted Her Has Broken Her Silence

The woman who wrote a confidential letter to a Democratic senator — alleging that President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago — revealed her identity and spoke out publicly for the first time on Sunday in an interview with the Washington Post.

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, alleged that during a house party in Maryland in 1982, Kavanaugh — whom she described as "stumbling drunk" — pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to remove her clothes, and put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford told the Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford's allegations were contained in a secret letter that she sent to California Rep. Anna Eshoo who then sent it to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee — in July. Ford expected the letter to remain confidential, but earlier this week the Intercept reported on the existence of the letter, and later, the New Yorker published details of the alleged sexual assault contained in the letter without identifying Ford.



Feinstein released a statement saying that she received the letter but that she had honored the individual's request for confidentiality and had referred the letter to the FBI.

The FBI added “information” on the letter as an addendum to Kavanaugh’s background file, a confidential physical document kept under lock and key that can only be viewed by senators and certain Senate and White House staff.



There is no criminal investigation into the letter, a source told BuzzFeed News.

Kavanaugh denied the allegations at the time, saying, "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."



Before news of the letter broke, BuzzFeed News had attempted to contact the woman in person and she declined to comment. Ford's lawyer did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment on Sunday.



The White House on Sunday declined to address Ford's detailed allegations in the Post and provided BuzzFeed News with Kavanaugh's earlier statement denying the allegations.



Following the initial reports of Ford's secret letter, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley released a letter of support from 65 women who said they had known Kavanaugh since his high school days.

The letter said, “For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect.”



A spokesperson for Grassley said in a statement on Sunday that it was "disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July."



"Judge Kavanaugh’s background has been thoroughly vetted by the FBI on six different occasions throughout his decades of public service, and no such allegation ever surfaced. Furthermore Judge Kavanaugh and others alleged to have been involved have unequivocally denied these claims from their high school days," the statement said.



Ford said that she told no one about the incident until 2012 during couples therapy with her husband. The Post reviewed the therapist's notes, which did not mention Kavanaugh by name but said that she described being attacked by students “from an elitist boys’ school” who later became “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington."



Notes from another therapy session in 2013 detail what Ford described as a "rape attempt" in her late teens, the Post reported.

Ford said she took a polygraph test in August on the advice of her lawyer. The test — which was administered by a former FBI agent — reportedly showed that Ford was being truthful about her allegations.

Ford told the Post that the incident occurred during the summer of 1982 when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.

During a house party with other teenagers in Montgomery County, Ford said that Kavanaugh and his friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, were heavily intoxicated and that they pushed her into a bedroom and onto a bed as rock 'n' roll music was playing on a high volume. She said that Kavanaugh and Judge were "friendly acquaintances" at the time.

She alleged that Kavanaugh held her down and groped her over her clothes and that when she yelled for help, he put his hand over her mouth to silence her. She said that she was able to escape when Judge jumped on top of both of them and broke them apart. She then locked herself in the bathroom, she said, and left the house some time later.



Ford told the Post that the incident had a lasting, traumatic impact on her that affected her studies and personal relationships, and that she has had anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.



She decided to come forward because, as she told the Post, "I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation."

