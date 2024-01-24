Tristan Thompson Has Been Suspended By The NBA For Violating The League’s Anti-Drug Policy, And Here’s Everything We Know

He tested positive for two types of steroids, including one that is commonly used for muscle enhancement.

Ellen Durney
The NBA has announced that Tristan Thompson has been suspended for 25 games without pay after breaching the league’s anti-drug policy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center tested positive for two types of steroids: a growth hormone called ibutamoren, and SARM LGD-4033, which is commonly used for muscle enhancement.

After violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league announced yesterday that he will be benched for 25 games. His suspension will come into effect today with the Cavaliers game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a statement provided to People, the Cavaliers say they “fully support the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, and we are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson.”

The statement continued: “His time away from game action will have an impact on our team. We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension period.”

During the suspension period, Tristan will be allowed to travel to games, but must be out of the arena at least two hours before tipoff.

According to ESPN, he will be eligible to return for the Cavaliers March 16 game against the Houston Rockets. Tristan has not yet commented on his suspension.

The 32-year-old began his NBA career when he was drafted by the Cavs in 2011. He played there for nine seasons before a move to the Boston Celtics for the 2020–2021 season. Last year, he played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers re-signed Tristan as a free agent before this season. Just last week, he took to Instagram to celebrate he’d be returning to his original Cavs number, 13.

“Never let anything stop you from your vision,” he wrote. “Manifested big things. We started here in the land together in 2011 and through thick and thin you were mine. Wearing any other number didn’t feel right. Back together, Number 13 forever.”

Amid the news of his suspension, you’ll know that Tristan is also no stranger to controversy in his personal life.

Tristan shares two children with Khloé Kardashian, who he has been exposed for cheating on numerous times since they first started dating in 2016.

In late 2021, he was embroiled in a paternity scandal after leaked legal filings uncovered that he had fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloé were engaged, and in the midst of a surrogacy journey to welcome their second child together.

In the most recent season of The Kardashians on Hulu, Tristan addressed his past infidelities and said it makes him feel “disgusted.”

“I was literally just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling,” he told Khloé’s sister Kourtney. “But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up.”

