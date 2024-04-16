Rebecca Ferguson shared her thoughts on the chaotic reaction to her viral revelation about a former costar who “screamed” at her.
In case you need reminding, while promoting Dune: Part Two in February, Rebecca shared in an interview that she once refused to work with an “absolute idiot of a costar” after they verbally abused her on a movie set.
Rebecca didn’t name the actor or share anything about the movie they were working on at the time. However, she did say that the abuse became so difficult to deal with that she eventually took a stand and informed the film’s producers that she could no longer work with the costar in question.
After Rebecca specified that she wasn’t referring to past costars Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, the internet launched into a full-scale investigation to try and figure out who the story was about — prompting some of Rebecca’s former colleagues, like Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to speak out.
Amidst the speculation online, Rebecca remained silent. However, she’s now opened up about the behind-the-scenes fallout in a new interview, clarifying that she “was not expecting” such a huge reaction online.
Looking back on her decision to tell the story, Rebecca said that it felt like the perfect response to the question she’d been asked at the time — which was about a moment in her career she felt most proud of using her voice for change.
“I was excited about the question,” she said. “Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it? ... And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”
While she was happy to share the story, Rebecca said that “the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person,” prompting her to reveal that she was contacted by several concerned colleagues who’d gotten caught up in the viral search for the “idiot” costar.
Despite this, Rebecca made it clear that she had zero regrets over the frenzy she caused, saying simply: “I don’t really care.”