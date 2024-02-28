Dwayne Johnson Spoke Out To Defend “Dune” Star Rebecca Ferguson After She Revealed She Was “Screamed” At And Reduced To Tears By A Famous Costar

“Because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me,” she said. “So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Rebecca Ferguson is starring as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two alongside a whole host of famous costars, including Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Zendaya.

While promoting the highly anticipated sequel, Rebecca has had nothing but praise for her “legendary” castmates. Although, she recently revealed that not all of her movie-making experiences have been so enjoyable.

During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast on Tuesday, Rebecca said that she found her voice as an actor after she was bullied by an “absolute idiot of a costar” while shooting a previous movie.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said. “I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”


“But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me,” she said. “So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Rebecca claimed that the person would publicly berate her “in front of the whole crew,” saying things like: “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?”

“I stood there just breaking,” she recalled, admitting she felt totally unsupported.

Eventually, she decided to speak up for herself and told the film’s producers that she refused to continue shooting with the actor.

“I looked at this person, and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” she said, adding that the higher-ups on set fought back by telling her: “You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.”


In response, Rebecca insisted she would only act to the back of her costar’s head, which she did for the rest of the movie.

After standing up to her costar, Rebecca raised concerns with the director about why the person’s behavior was allowed to continue for so long.

“The director said, ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable,’” she recalled of the conversation. 


“And it was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that,” she added.

Rebecca didn’t reveal the name of the actor or the movie that they were working on at the time. However, she did acknowledge that people would probably take it upon themselves to figure out who the story was about, so made a point of clarifying that it wasn’t Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman.

Since the interview was published on Tuesday, Rebecca’s story has garnered a lot of interest online, prompting Dwayne Johnson to speak out.

Dwayne — who worked with Rebecca on the Hercules movie in 2014 — wrote on X that he was disappointed to hear that she’d had such an awful experience with another actor.


“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit,” he wrote. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

You can watch Rebecca’s full appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

