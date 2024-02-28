Dwayne Johnson Spoke Out To Defend “Dune” Star Rebecca Ferguson After She Revealed She Was “Screamed” At And Reduced To Tears By A Famous Costar

While promoting the highly anticipated sequel, Rebecca has had nothing but praise for her “legendary” castmates. Although, she recently revealed that not all of her movie-making experiences have been so enjoyable.
During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smithpodcast on Tuesday, Rebecca said that she found her voice as an actor after she was bullied by an “absolute idiot of a costar” while shooting a previous movie.
Rebecca claimed that the person would publicly berate her “in front of the whole crew,” saying things like: “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?”
Eventually, she decided to speak up for herself and told the film’s producers that she refused to continue shooting with the actor.
After standing up to her costar, Rebecca raised concerns with the director about why the person’s behavior was allowed to continue for so long.
Rebecca didn’t reveal the name of the actor or the movie that they were working on at the time. However, she did acknowledge that people would probably take it upon themselves to figure out who the story was about, so made a point of clarifying that it wasn’t Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman.
Since the interview was published on Tuesday, Rebecca’s story has garnered a lot of interest online, prompting Dwayne Johnson to speak out.