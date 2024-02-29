After Dwayne Johnson Spoke Out, Emily Blunt Is The Second Actor To Defend Themselves Amid The Search For The “Idiot” Costar Who “Screamed” At Rebecca Ferguson

Emily Blunt has cleared her name amid the ongoing search for the unnamed actor who “screamed” at Rebecca Ferguson on a movie set.

In case you’re in need of some context, Rebecca — who is currently promoting Dune: Part Two — revealed in an interview Tuesday that she once refused to work with an “absolute idiot of a costar” after they publicly berated her on set.

“I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast. “I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”


Rebecca claimed that the actor would yell at her “in front of the whole crew,” saying things like, “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?” However, she said that their behavior was excused by producers because they were “number one on a call sheet.”


“There was no safety net for me, so no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set,” she revealed.

Ultimately, the abuse became too much for Rebecca to bear, and she informed the film’s producers that she could no longer work with the actor.

“I looked at this person, and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” she recalled.


She said that the producers attempted to shut down her request by reminding her that the actor in question was “number one,” and therefore had a right to be on set.


In response to this, Rebecca doubled down and said she would only shoot with them if she could act toward the back of their head, which is exactly what she did for the rest of the movie.

As you may have guessed, Rebecca did not name the costar; nor did she reveal the name of the film they were working on.

She did, however, preempt some efforts by people to work it out, and proceeded to rule out her Mission Impossible costar Tom Cruise as well as Hugh Jackman, whom she worked with on The Greatest Showman in 2017.

And so, with Tom and Hugh out of the equation, people online have taken it upon themselves to speculate as to who the costar may have been — prompting a number of Rebecca’s former costars to defend themselves.

The first actor to eliminate themselves from the search was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who spoke out in Rebecca’s defense and recalled the fun they had working together on the Hercules film in 2014.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit,” he wrote on X. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”


After Dwayne shared his message of support, fans also noticed that Rebecca followed him on Instagram.

Following suit, Emily Blunt became the second costar to clear her name after she and Rebecca worked together on the 2016 thriller The Girl on the Train.

“Rebecca and Emily are friends, and there’s nothing but love between them,” a representative for Emily told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people have attempted to narrow down the list of potential culprits themselves by unearthing videos of Rebbeca seemingly enjoying the company of previous costars such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Ewan McGregor.

Rebecca has not commented on the speculation, and unless she confirms the identity herself, we’ll probably never know for sure who it is. In the meantime, you can watch her full appearance on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast here.

