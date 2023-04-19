The coming-of-age novel centers on the titular character’s journey toward womanhood as she navigates her changing mind and body. And in turn, Rachel — who plays Margaret’s mother in the movie — has spoken candidly about how she’s been embracing the changes in her own body as she’s grown older.
In a wide-ranging interview with Bustle published on Tuesday, Rachel reflected on her career and opened up about the importance of showing off your natural beauty at all stages of life.
The accompanying photographs show the mom of two posing in a number of stylish looks, ranging from latex hot pants to a sleek white gown with cutouts. In several of the images — including one where she lounges in a black corset — her armpit hair is visible.
“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world,” she said of the photos, which she apparently requested “be edited as minimally as possible.”
“It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone,” she went on.
The pictures in question caused quite a stir online, with fans praising Rachel for her decision to embrace her natural body.
“Love her, and also love appreciating bodies that age and expand regardless of whether they’ve had children or not,” one person commented on Bustle’s Instagram post.
“Love her for embracing her natural beauty!!!” added another.
With the rise in beauty filters and digital manipulation, fans noted that it’s become increasingly rare to see public figures pose for shoots that skip out on typical editing procedures.
“want more of this in Hollywood,” wrote one person, echoed by another who added that they would have benefited from seeing similar images when they were growing up.
In an accompanying video interview for Bustle, Rachel offered some advice to her younger self, touching on the topic of body hair and shaving.
“I’m going to give you the advice [my mother] gave me: ‘Once you start, you can never stop,’” she said. “I remember rolling my eyes about that and thinking: ‘Ugh, that’s not the fun answer.’ But it’s so true. Life is long, shaving is intense.”
“But if you’re going to go ahead with it anyway, watch the ankle bones, the shins … Always have shaving cream,” she went on, before adding, “If you want to stop shaving again one day, that’s OK too.”
Back in 2018, Rachel made headlines when she posed for a Girls. Girls. Girls. cover shoot wearing a breast pump along with her Versace blazer and Bulgari jewels.
The photo shoot took place just six months after Rachel gave birth to her son, and according to the photographer, Claire Rothstein, the actor had been casually pumping milk between shots when she came up with the idea to pose for a photograph.
Rachel discussed the memorable image recently and said she loved the contrast between the glamour of the shoot and the authenticity of her milk-pumping moment.
“I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth,” she said.