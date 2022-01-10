Pete Davidson Shared A Rare Instagram Statement To Mourn The Death Of Bob Saget And Opened Up About How He Guided Him Through Some “Rough” Mental Health Struggles
The comedian and actor — famous for his roles on Full House and How I Met Your Mother — died on Sunday at age 65.
Celebrities are mourning the loss of Bob Saget, who died yesterday at age 65.
On Sunday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. The cause of his death has not been confirmed, but officials said that there are no signs of foul play or drug use.
“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the officials wrote on Twitter. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
The legendary comedian and actor was perhaps best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House in the '80s and '90s. He later reprised the role in 2016 for the show’s revival, Fuller House.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.
The comedian’s family issued a statement confirming the tragic news, spotlighting Bob's passion for performing live and “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”
“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” Saget’s family wrote. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
The news came shortly after he performed to a live audience on Saturday night in Jacksonville as part of his stand-up comedy tour. Several hours before his death, Bob tweeted about how much he’d loved that night’s show.
Fellow comic, Pete Davidson, led tributes to the Full House star in the wake of his death.
In a very rare public statement, Pete — who does not have his own social media accounts — spoke of Bob’s “kindness” and opened up about how the actor had helped him through struggles with his mental health.
Pete's statement — which was shared on the Instagram account of his friend and fellow comic Dave Sirus — began with the 28-year-old describing Bob as "one of the nicest men on the planet."
“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship [Bob] helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” the Saturday Night Live star said.
“He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay,” he wrote.
The statement concluded: “I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”
Like Pete, many other comedians spoke of Bob’s kindness, including Jim Carrey who praised his “big, big heart and wonderfully warped comic mind” in a tribute on Twitter.
Fellow comics like Judd Apatow, Jon Stewart, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Kathy Griffin, Chelsea Handler, and Ken Jeong also mourned the loss of their friend and colleague.
A number of Full House actors have spoken out in memory of their costar, including the notoriously private Olsen twins.
In a statement provided to People, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, first appearing on the show as infants — said they are “deeply saddened” by the death of their TV dad.
“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the former child stars wrote in a joint statement.
“We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences,” they added.
Elsewhere, John Stamos — who famously played Uncle Jesse on the sitcom — expressed his “complete and utter shock,” telling fans he feels “broken” by the loss of his former castmate.
“I am broken. I am gutted,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
Other Full House alumni like Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure also shared tributes on Twitter. The latter — who played Bob’s eldest TV daughter, DJ Tanner — wrote that Bob was “one of the best human beings” she’d ever known.
Despite Bob’s generation-spanning performances on Full House and Fuller House, he was better known to some for his essential role in How I Met Your Mother. Across all nine seasons of the hit sitcom, Bob lent his voice to the future version of Ted Mosby, who narrated each episode.
Josh Radnor — who played Ted — shared a heartfelt thread of tweets to celebrate the life of the man who voiced his older self for nearly a decade.
“We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long,” Josh wrote. “We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos.”
He concluded the thread by expressing his gratitude for Bob’s friendship: “I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.”
Neil Patrick Harris — who played Barney Stinson on HIMYM — joined his costar in mourning the loss, describing Bob as “kind and generous and hilarious.”
As well as those who worked with Bob on a professional basis, a number of his friends across the showbiz industry have penned moving tributes — including John Mayer, who was known to be an especially close friend to the actor.
In a short but heartfelt statement on Instagram, John wrote: “I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”
Other celebrities who've shown love for the beloved comedian include Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Andy Cohen, and BJ Novak.
