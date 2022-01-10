Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete has been incredibly vocal about his mental health and shared with fans back in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

During an interview at the time, Pete said: “I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder. One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’”

