Patrick Mahomes Said All The “Attention” Hasn’t Changed Travis Kelce

But, despite shooting from football fame to worldwide fame within the span of a few weeks, it sounds like Travis is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
During a press conference earlier this week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sang Travis’s praises while being asked about the increased attention surrounding the team.
“Travis has always been Travis,” he told reporters, adding that his pal’s surge in popularity has been “cool to watch.”
“He has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time,” Patrick went on. “He’s still Travis Kelce.”
The two-time Super Bowl MVP continued: “He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”
As you may have seen, Taylor seems to have developed a close bond with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. Patrick didn't address this, though he did say that the fanfare hasn’t made a difference in his life.
“It hasn’t been any different to me,” he explained. “I’ve come to work every single day and I’m lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me, and Travis is one of them.”
Being that they’re close both on and off the field, this isn’t the first time that Patrick has been asked to comment on Travis’s love life and how it’s impacted their dynamic.
Speaking to ESPN in November, Patrick assured fans that all the buzz surrounding Travis and Taylor’s relationship had “not become a distraction” for the team.
“People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” he said at the time, going on to share his thoughts on all the hype. “I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”
Praising Travis, he added: “He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day.”
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the last four teams in the race to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
On Sunday, Patrick, Travis, and the rest of the Chiefs will take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens to see if they can make it to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year.