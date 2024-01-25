Patrick Mahomes Said All The “Attention” Hasn’t Changed Travis Kelce

“Travis has always been Travis,” the Chiefs quarterback said. “He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

This time last year, Travis Kelce was hoping to make it to the Super Bowl. Today, he’s hoping for the same thing, but he also happens to be dating the most famous person in the world.

closeup of travis in uniform
Perry Knotts / Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shot to global recognition in September when rumors began swirling that he and Taylor Swift were quietly dating.

the two leaving walking to the car while holding hands
Gotham / GC Images

Within a few weeks, Taylor was seated beside Travis’s mom at his football game in Kansas City — and the rest is history.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

But, despite shooting from football fame to worldwide fame within the span of a few weeks, it sounds like Travis is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Ric Tapia / Getty Images

During a press conference earlier this week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sang Travis’s praises while being asked about the increased attention surrounding the team.

closeup of Patrick at a game
Ric Tapia / Getty Images

“Travis has always been Travis,” he told reporters, adding that his pal’s surge in popularity has been “cool to watch.”

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

“He has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time,” Patrick went on. “He’s still Travis Kelce.”

travis and patrick on the sidelines in their regular clothes
Harry How / Getty Images

The two-time Super Bowl MVP continued: “He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

As you may have seen, Taylor seems to have developed a close bond with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. Patrick didn't address this, though he did say that the fanfare hasn’t made a difference in his life.

travis, patrick and his wife at an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“It hasn’t been any different to me,” he explained. “I’ve come to work every single day and I’m lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me, and Travis is one of them.”

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Being that they’re close both on and off the field, this isn’t the first time that Patrick has been asked to comment on Travis’s love life and how it’s impacted their dynamic.

Harry How / Getty Images

Speaking to ESPN in November, Patrick assured fans that all the buzz surrounding Travis and Taylor’s relationship had “not become a distraction” for the team.

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” he said at the time, going on to share his thoughts on all the hype. “I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Praising Travis, he added: “He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day.”

travis on SNL
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the last four teams in the race to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

On Sunday, Patrick, Travis, and the rest of the Chiefs will take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens to see if they can make it to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year.

travis and patrick with their super bowl rings
Handout / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer