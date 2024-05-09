After Reports That Gisele Bündchen Was “Hurt” By The “Distasteful” Divorce Jokes In Tom Brady’s Roast, Nikki Glaser Said She “Had To Go There”

“I will totally apologize to her if I ever see her, but you had to go there. It was a roast.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Gisele Bündchen, if you’re reading this — Nikki Glaser is sorry.

Tom Brady and Nikki Glaser onstage at his roast
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

Tom Brady was roasted by fellow celebs and comedians for a Netflix special last weekend, and as you might have guessed, one of the most prominent themes of the night was his divorce from Gisele.

Closeup of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Tom and Gisele announced their split with coordinated statements in October 2022. Reports around the time of their divorce alleged that Gisele gave Tom an ultimatum to either retire from the NFL completely or she’d end the marriage. (She’s denied this was the case.)

Throughout the three-hour roast — streamed live on Netflix on Sunday — the relentless divorce jokes made light of everything from the alleged ultimatum to rumors that Gisele left Tom for her longtime jiu-jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente.

Closeup of Gisele Bundchen
James Devaney / GC Images

Gisele had no involvement in the event, and it’s since been reported that she was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family.”

Gisele Bündchen in a white top with layered necklaces, interacting with someone off-camera
Gotham / GC Images

A source told People that Tom and Gisele’s two children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — were “affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.” And another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Gisele was especially “upset and hurt” by the jokes about her boyfriend Joaquim, whom she’s been reportedly dating for nearly a year.


“Her main concern is always her children and family, and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful,” the second source claimed.

One person who joked about the divorce at the roast was Nikki Glaser, and after the reports about Gisele’s reaction surfaced on Tuesday, the comedian was asked to comment on the sentiment that the jokes about Gisele should’ve been “left out.”

Closeup of Nikki Glaser waving
Pg / GC Images

For context, Nikki opened her set by making light of the split and Gisele’s new relationship with Joaquim, telling Tom: “You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’”

After joking that Gisele had been roasting her by simply existing “because of how hot she is,” Nikki clarified that she’s a big fan of the supermodel but thought all the jokes were fair game.

Closeup of Gisele Bundchen
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“I felt she had it coming, but not really,” she told TMZ. “I didn’t go hard on her. I love her so much, so it was a risk, but I hope she will forgive me someday because I absolutely love her.”

When asked if she thought it was fair to joke about the divorce, Nikki replied yes before admitting that Gisele certainly “has a reason to be mad.”

Closeup of Nikki Glaser
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“I will totally apologize to her if I ever see her, but you had to go there. It was a roast,” she said, shrugging it off.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Nikki revealed that she and the other roasters collectively agreed that jokes about Tom’s kids were strictly off-limits.

Closeup of Tom Brady
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

“They didn’t ask for that,” she said. “We all agreed, let’s not throw the kids under the bus.”

Gisele has not personally addressed the roast, nor has Tom acknowledged the reports of her disappointment, but we’ll be sure to let you know if either of them does.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer