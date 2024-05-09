After Reports That Gisele Bündchen Was “Hurt” By The “Distasteful” Divorce Jokes In Tom Brady’s Roast, Nikki Glaser Said She “Had To Go There”

Tom Brady was roasted by fellow celebs and comedians for a Netflix special last weekend, and as you might have guessed, one of the most prominent themes of the night was his divorce from Gisele.
Throughout the three-hour roast — streamed live on Netflix on Sunday — the relentless divorce jokes made light of everything from the alleged ultimatum to rumors that Gisele left Tom for her longtime jiu-jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente.
Gisele had no involvement in the event, and it’s since been reported that she was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family.”
One person who joked about the divorce at the roast was Nikki Glaser, and after the reports about Gisele’s reaction surfaced on Tuesday, the comedian was asked to comment on the sentiment that the jokes about Gisele should’ve been “left out.”
After joking that Gisele had been roasting her by simply existing “because of how hot she is,” Nikki clarified that she’s a big fan of the supermodel but thought all the jokes were fair game.
When asked if she thought it was fair to joke about the divorce, Nikki replied yes before admitting that Gisele certainly “has a reason to be mad.”
During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Nikki revealed that she and the other roasters collectively agreed that jokes about Tom’s kids were strictly off-limits.
Gisele has not personally addressed the roast, nor has Tom acknowledged the reports of her disappointment, but we’ll be sure to let you know if either of them does.