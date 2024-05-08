Here’s How Gisele Bündchen Apparently Feels About The “Distasteful” Divorce Jokes In Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

Tom Brady was the subject of a brutal Netflix roast on Sunday — and off the back of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, jokes about his love life were not off-limits.
Within the opening minutes of the three-hour special, it quickly became evident that Tom would have to endure a lot of commentary about his ex-wife and the nature of their 2022 divorce — which was filed about six months after he backtracked on his NFL retirement and announced his return for another football season.
Gisele has adamantly denied claims that she gave Tom an “ultimatum,” but that didn’t stop host Kevin Hart and other comedians at the roast from joking that the quarterback chose football over his kids and 13-year marriage.
Along with several other roasters, Kevin also made jabs about Gisele’s rumored boyfriend — her longtime jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente — joking that the supermodel “fucked that karate man.”
Despite having no involvement in the night’s events, Gisele was the butt of countless jokes made by Bert Kreischer, Julian Edelman, Andrew Schulz, Drew Bledsoe, Jeff Ross, Will Ferrell, and more. Even Tom appeared to poke fun at the speculation about the end of his marriage, joking that he lost the love of his life: “Football.”
In the aftermath of the roast, there was a lot of speculation about how Gisele might be feeling, and now, reports suggest that she's incredibly upset.
On Tuesday, a source told People she’s “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show.” They also claimed that Tom and Gisele’s two children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 10 — were “affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”
Moreover, another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Gisele feels “upset and hurt” by the jokes about her relationship with Joaquim, whom she’s reportedly been dating since June last year.
According to Nikki Glaser, who made jokes about Tom and Gisele’s divorce on the night, the only subjects considered off-limits for the roasters were jokes about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and anything about Tom’s kids.
Since their amicable divorce, Gisele and Tom have appeared united as coparents to Benjamin and Vivian. In her first interview after the split, Gisele told Vanity Fair that she and her ex will always be a “team.”
Gisele has not personally commented on Tom’s Netflix roast, but we’ll let you know if she does.