Here’s How Gisele Bündchen Apparently Feels About The “Distasteful” Divorce Jokes In Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

During Sunday’s live roast, high-profile comedians and celebrities joked relentlessly about Tom and Gisele’s divorce — even going as far as to imply that she cheated on him.

Tom Brady was the subject of a brutal Netflix roast on Sunday — and off the back of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, jokes about his love life were not off-limits.

Within the opening minutes of the three-hour special, it quickly became evident that Tom would have to endure a lot of commentary about his ex-wife and the nature of their 2022 divorce — which was filed about six months after he backtracked on his NFL retirement and announced his return for another football season.

Gisele has adamantly denied claims that she gave Tom an “ultimatum,” but that didn’t stop host Kevin Hart and other comedians at the roast from joking that the quarterback chose football over his kids and 13-year marriage.

“Single life is what you deserve because you got no choice,” Kevin joked at the start of the show as Tom visibly winced from the sidelines. “Gisele gave him an ultimatum, Gisele said, ‘You retire or we're done.’ Well, let me tell you something, when you have a chance to go 8–9 and all it will cost you is your wife and kids, you gotta do what the fuck you got to do. Fuck them kids.”

Along with several other roasters, Kevin also made jabs about Gisele’s rumored boyfriend — her longtime jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente — joking that the supermodel “fucked that karate man.”

Nikki Glaser also referenced this later in the night, saying: “You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’”

Despite having no involvement in the night’s events, Gisele was the butt of countless jokes made by Bert Kreischer, Julian Edelman, Andrew Schulz, Drew Bledsoe, Jeff Ross, Will Ferrell, and more. Even Tom appeared to poke fun at the speculation about the end of his marriage, joking that he lost the love of his life: “Football.”

In the aftermath of the roast, there was a lot of speculation about how Gisele might be feeling, and now, reports suggest that she's incredibly upset.

On Tuesday, a source told People she’s “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show.” They also claimed that Tom and Gisele’s two children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 10 — were “affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history,” the insider added. “She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

Moreover, another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Gisele feels “upset and hurt” by the jokes about her relationship with Joaquim, whom she’s reportedly been dating since June last year.

“Her main concern is always her children and family, and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful,” the source went on.

According to Nikki Glaser, who made jokes about Tom and Gisele’s divorce on the night, the only subjects considered off-limits for the roasters were jokes about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and anything about Tom’s kids.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything, because they didn't ask for that,” she said on The Howard Stern Show this week. “So any kind of reference to anything with that, we left off the table… We all agreed, let’s not throw the kids under the bus.”

Since their amicable divorce, Gisele and Tom have appeared united as coparents to Benjamin and Vivian. In her first interview after the split, Gisele told Vanity Fair that she and her ex will always be a “team.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart… That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person,” she said last year. “We’re not playing against each other. We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

Gisele has not personally commented on Tom’s Netflix roast, but we’ll let you know if she does.

