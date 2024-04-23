Seventeen years after the original series ended in 2006, Ashton and Mila thrilled fans by reprising their roles in the Netflix spinoff series, That ‘90s Show, which premiered at the start of last year.
That ‘90s Show wound up being a hit with viewers, many of whom were pleased by the return of so many beloved cast members, and as a result, the spinoff was promptly renewed for a second season, due to come out later this year.
However, Mila recently revealed that she and her husband won’t be returning, despite having had a lot of fun shooting their cameos for Season 1.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Family Guy this week, Mila explained that she and Ashton felt that they’d done enough to lay the groundwork for their characters’ futures by appearing in Season 1.
“I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough],” she said, after answering “no” when asked if she and Ashton would be returning.
Though she didn’t divulge more information about their plans, Mila’s comments come seven months after she and Ashton were forced to apologize for letters they wrote in support of their former That ‘70s Show costar, Danny Masterson.
Around this time, court documents revealed that Ashton and Mila were among those to have written letters to the judge asking for leniency ahead of the sentencing, describing Danny as a “role model” with “exceptional character.”
Ashton and Mila were faced with intense backlash and were quickly prompted to issue a video statement — which, as you may remember, was not received well by the public.
They subsequently turned off the comments on the post, and on Sept. 15, Time reported that Ashton had resigned as chair of the board of Thorn — the anti-child sex abuse organization he and Demi Moore founded back in 2009 when they were still married.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.