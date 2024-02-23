At 10 Years Old, North West Is Officially One Of The Youngest Artists To Ever Chart On The Hot 100. And Here’s How Kim Kardashian Reacted.

Miss Westie makes the history books.

Once again, North West is proving she’s no regular 10-year-old — and Kim Kardashian couldn’t be prouder.

Two individuals pose at a basketball game, one wearing a Lakers jacket and the other in a graphic tee and shiny trousers
With numerous magazine covers and a global TikTok following already under her belt, North’s latest venture is in the world of music — following in the footsteps of her famous father, Kanye West.

Child in oversized blue sweater, black pants, platform shoes, and sunglasses, standing confidently
Four years after performing on stage at Paris Fashion Week, North leveled up by bagging a feature on her dad’s new collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1.

Kanye West and daughter, close up, serious expressions, dark backdrop
On a track called “Talking,” the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye introduces herself as “Miss Westie,” rapping: “It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy.”

Two individuals in oversized jackets against a dark background, one seated and one standing behind with arms resting on the seated person&#x27;s shoulders
Since the track was first debuted in December, North has danced to the song on her TikTok account, starred in the official music video, and even made a few appearances alongside her dad at his various live listening events.

Kim Kardashian in a black outfit with floral accents and North West in a black coat, exiting a vehicle
And this week, with only one musical credit to her name, North earned her first musical milestone after “Talking” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, currently sitting at No. 30.

Chart showing song rankings with artist names like Dua Lipa, Kanye West &amp;amp; Dolly Parton, and Billie Eilish with track titles
As I’m sure you know, making it on the Hot 100 is a major feat for any artist, let alone a child. So, it came as no surprise to see that Kim took a moment to publicly celebrate North’s newest accolade.

Kim Kardashian in a crop top and skirt with North West in a black suit, both posing at an event
On Wednesday, Kim shared a screenshot from X, formerly Twitter, calling attention to North’s achievement. The post, from an account called @chartdata, noted that she “becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart.”

Kim Kardashian posing at an event, wearing a diamond necklace and a strappy dress
The mom of four reposted the screenshot to her Instagram story with the message: “My baby!!!! 👏🖤🫶.”

Chart data tweet celebrates a 10-year-old artist&#x27;s first entry on the Hot 100, expressing pride and marking a milestone
As Kim’s repost highlighted, North joins an elite club of youngsters who’ve managed to earn a spot on the Hot 100 — though she isn’t the youngest ever.

Kim Kardashian in a crystal-adorned sheer gown poses with North West, who is dressed in a pink jacket and jeans
Beating North by five years, the youngest artist to enter the chart was five-year-old French singer Jordy, with the song “Dur dur d'être bébé! (It's Tough to Be a Baby!),” according to Billboard. The youngest solo artist was none other than Stevie Wonder at 13.

Child in a black striped suit with long braids and sunglasses, holding hands with an adult out of frame
As you may already know, Northie also joins Blue Ivy Carter, the 12-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who was just 7 when she made her debut on the Hot 100 with “Brown Skin Girl.”

Two performers in matching camouflage outfits on stage
“Brown Skin Girl” also won Blue her first Grammy, making her the second youngest Grammy winner ever at 9 years and 66 days old.

Jay-Z in a black suit and Blue Ivy Carter in a white ruffled dress on stage at an award ceremony
Funnily enough, Blue and North’s dads share the record for most Grammys of any rapper in history, with 24 wins each. Which begs the question, if Blue already has a head start, could North’s first win be around the corner? We’ll have to wait and see.

Two men on stage, one in a sweater and the other in a shirt, both applauding
