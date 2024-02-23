Once again, North West is proving she’s no regular 10-year-old — and Kim Kardashian couldn’t be prouder.
With numerous magazine covers and a global TikTok following already under her belt, North’s latest venture is in the world of music — following in the footsteps of her famous father, Kanye West.
Four years after performing on stage at Paris Fashion Week, North leveled up by bagging a feature on her dad’s new collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1.
On a track called “Talking,” the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye introduces herself as “Miss Westie,” rapping: “It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy.”
Since the track was first debuted in December, North has danced to the song on her TikTok account, starred in the official music video, and even made a few appearances alongside her dad at his various live listening events.
And this week, with only one musical credit to her name, North earned her first musical milestone after “Talking” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, currently sitting at No. 30.
As I’m sure you know, making it on the Hot 100 is a major feat for any artist, let alone a child. So, it came as no surprise to see that Kim took a moment to publicly celebrate North’s newest accolade.
On Wednesday, Kim shared a screenshot from X, formerly Twitter, calling attention to North’s achievement. The post, from an account called @chartdata, noted that she “becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart.”
The mom of four reposted the screenshot to her Instagram story with the message: “My baby!!!! 👏🖤🫶.”
As Kim’s repost highlighted, North joins an elite club of youngsters who’ve managed to earn a spot on the Hot 100 — though she isn’t the youngest ever.
Beating North by five years, the youngest artist to enter the chart was five-year-old French singer Jordy, with the song “Dur dur d'être bébé! (It's Tough to Be a Baby!),” according to Billboard. The youngest solo artist was none other than Stevie Wonder at 13.
Funnily enough, Blue and North’s dads share the record for most Grammys of any rapper in history, with 24 wins each. Which begs the question, if Blue already has a head start, could North’s first win be around the corner? We’ll have to wait and see.