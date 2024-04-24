Hot Topic
If it feels like you’ve stepped out of a time machine this week, it’s probably because Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has reignited some eight-year-old drama between her and Kim Kardashian.
For a quick reminder, Taylor and Kim’s feud began way back in 2016 with the release of Kanye West’s song, “Famous,” which included the controversial line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”
Even though Ye claimed that he got Taylor’s permission for the line, a spokesperson for the singer hit back and denied this was the case, describing the song as “misogynistic.”
At this point, Kim entered the chat to defend her then-husband. After telling GQ that Taylor “totally approved” the line, she took things to the next level by releasing footage of the actual phone call between Ye and Taylor, in which she can be heard giving him the go-ahead.
As the story goes, the phone call clip appeared to serve as evidence that Taylor had lied, and as a result, a large portion of the internet turned on her, prompting her to go into hiding.
And while Kim seems to have put the drama behind her, having never mentioned it since, it appears Taylor’s more reluctant to let it go.
In the past eight years, Taylor has unpacked the “snake-gate” drama on multiple occasions — in songs, acceptance speeches, her Netflix documentary, and in interviews.
Even as recently as December, she name-dropped Kim directly during an interview with Time magazine, claiming that her career was temporarily “taken away” from her due to a “fully manufactured frame job” by Kim and Ye.
So, after “snake-gate” seemingly inspired tracks on Reputation (2017), Evermore (2020), and Midnights (2022), Taylor appears to be dwelling on the past once again on The Tortured Poets Department, with a song that many have interpreted as a shady “diss track” toward Kim.
In case you’ve not heard it yet, Taylor’s “thanK you aIMee” tells the story of a high-school bully, named Aimee. Of course, the biggest hint that this song is inspired by Kim is the fact that the capitalized letters in the track title spell out her name.
Taylor opens the song with a reference to a “bronze spray-tanned statue” of a person who caused her “searing pain” in the public eye. “All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel,” she sings, looking back at the conflict.
In the second verse, Taylor grapples with mocking “headlines,” recalling that “Aimee” “stomped across [her] grave.” She later indicates that she’s still haunted by what this person did to her, singing: “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead / I pushed each boulder up the hill / Your words are still just ringing in my head.”
Of the apparent hints that the song is about Kim, none garnered quite as much attention as a line that many fans believe is a reference to Kim’s daughter, North, whereby Taylor sings: “And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to start describing “thanK you aIMee” as a Kim K “diss track,” with many wondering how the reality star might be feeling about the song.
And now, with their 2016 feud being rehashed once again, an insider claims that Kim has moved past the drama — and wants Taylor to do the same.
“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” a source told People magazine on Tuesday, adding that Kim “doesn’t get why [Taylor] keeps harping on it.”
Kim hasn’t personally addressed the “diss track,” though the Skims founder appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and told the host that “life is good.”
