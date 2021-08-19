Kim Cattrall Is Being Accused of Throwing Shade At Sarah Jessica Parker The Day After Fans Began To Speculate That Her Character Has Been Replaced On The Set Of The “SATC” Reboot
And Just Like That...are Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feuding again?
*Carrie Bradshaw voice* And then I got to thinking...could the feud be back on?
Fans of Sex and the City will be very much aware of the longtime rift between costars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, and thanks to a cryptic Instagram caption earlier this week, people think Kim might be shading her former castmate once again.
Right now, Sarah and her other SATC costars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, are reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte on the set of the show’s highly anticipated reboot — And Just Like That... — which began filming in NYC last month.
However — much to fans’ disappointment — we have known for a while now that Kim definitely will not be returning to reprise her role as fan-favorite character Samantha Jones.
In case you needed reminding, Kim’s absence comes after a messy feud with her costars, spanning decades since the show first aired in 1998.
And while rumors of the cast not getting along have accompanied the show since it began, the rift between the central cast members — namely Kim and Sarah — became evident back in 2017.
After lots of speculation about the offscreen relationship between the two actors, things began to get messy when it was revealed that the third SATC movie would be scrapped at the last minute, despite there being a script and production at the ready.
What’s more, it was rumored at the time that Kim had held up production on the sequel and therefore was the reason that the third movie would not be going ahead.
However, the actor took to Twitter to quickly shut down the rumours, instead telling fans that she never had any desire to reprise her role as Samantha in a third movie.
Shortly after this, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Kim went on to shock fans by confirming once and for all that she and her fellow costars were “never friends” during the filming of the original show and describing the relationships on set as “toxic.”
And just a year later, the feud reached its climax after Kim publicly blasted her former costar, declaring once again that the pair “are not friends” after Sarah offered her condolences following the sudden death of Kim’s brother.
Sarah expressed her sympathy to Kim in a TV interview, to which Kim responded with an Instagram post calling her a “hypocrite” and accused her former castmate of “exploiting [the] tragedy in order to restore [her] ‘nice girl’ persona.”
“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Kim said on Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”
And despite holding out plenty of hope, fans were inevitably not surprised when, in January this year, SJP took to Instagram to confirm that Kim would not be joining the next chapter of the show.
When asked by a fan if we could expect to see Samantha in the reboot, and if rumors of a feud were true, Sarah replied, “No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't a part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”
And while Kim is yet to publicly speak out about her decision not to take part in the reboot, she did give some rare insight earlier this year after liking a fan’s tweet that praised the actor for “putting herself first” and “doing what’s best for her” in choosing to distance herself from the show.
Which brings us to today, when filming for the reboot is well underway on the streets of New York City — sans Kim Cattrall.
From wardrobe snaps to group pictures with the cast and crew, if you follow SJP on Instagram, you’ll know that she has been enjoying giving her followers regular updates from the set.
And on Tuesday, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself cuddled up to her original costars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, along with Nicole Ari Parker — one of several new additions to the cast.
The photograph of the original lineup had fans in the comments speculating whether Nicole — who is set to play a new character, Lisa Todd Wexley — might be stepping in as the fourth member of the iconic girl gang.
And in coincidental timing, Kim on her own Instagram just a day later shared a video of herself with a ~different~ kind of costar — along with a caption some fans are deeming to be a super shady dig at her former SATC castmates.
Kim posted a short video of herself cuddling up to a dog named Pixel, whom she is set to star alongside in her new project Sensitive Skin, accompanied by the caption “When your co-star is a real dog.”
Obviously, fans were quick to put two and two together and began gathering in the comments section to speculate whether the caption was a subtle dig at the rift between herself and SJP, with one fan writing, “I’m sensing a little shade here?”
“Is this shade?” said another, alongside a thinking emoji.
“The costar you deserve!” a different fan wrote, alluding to the SATC drama.
However, others thought nothing of the caption, instead suggesting that Kim is “simply living her life.”
And while it remains unclear whether the post was intentional shade or merely an innocent snap, fans remain intrigued about how the show’s writers will tackle Samantha’s absence in the new storylines.
In an interview with TVLine earlier this year, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed that Samatha’s departure will be explained as her having simply grown apart from the rest of the girls.
“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” he went on to explain. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”
Well, for now we can continue to enjoy the constant influx of images from the set of the reboot ahead of its eventual release date, which is yet to be confirmed.
