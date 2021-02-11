An HBO Exec Revealed The Shady Way The "SATC" Reboot Will Explain Samantha's Absence And It Kinda Reflects The Cast's Real-Life Feud

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“The answer was always no,” Kim said of her decision to turn down the third movie. “I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous.”

She went on to say that she had no idea when she'd last spoken to her co-stars.

“Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it,” she said. “This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship."