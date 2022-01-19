Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Several days after AJLT finally premiered in December, the show was eclipsed by controversy when Chris Noth — who plays Carrie’s husband, Mr. Big — was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Coincidentally, Noth’s character had already been written out of the show in the season premiere. However, it was reported earlier this month that he was set to return in the finale episode and that the cameo has been edited out.

