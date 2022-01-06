 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Chris Noth Has Apparently Been Edited Out Of The “And Just Like That” Finale Following Sexual Assault Allegations From Multiple Women

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Chris Noth Has Apparently Been Edited Out Of The “And Just Like That” Finale Following Sexual Assault Allegations From Multiple Women

The actor — whose character died in the first episode — faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from five women.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on January 6, 2022, at 10:26 a.m. ET

Chris Noth has apparently been removed from the season finale of And Just Like That, following a string of sexual assault allegations.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Noth famously portrayed Mr. Big/John James Preston — Carrie Bradshaw’s lover-turned-husband — in all six seasons of Sex And The City, and its two subsequent movies.

Getty Images

Despite being killed off in the first episode of the reboot, Big was slated to make a final cameo in the season finale, airing Feb. 3.

James Devaney / GC Images

According to TVLine, the final episode was expected to include a fantasy element, in which Big would appear beside Carrie while she scattered his ashes from the famed Pont des Arts in Paris, where the couple once shared a romantic moment in the original series.

James Devaney / GC Images

However, the emergence of sexual assault allegations against Noth led the show’s creators to cut the cameo which, according to sources, was not an integral part of the wider narrative.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The move comes shortly after Noth was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by five women whose accounts span multiple decades.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

He was first accused of rape by two women on Dec. 16, not long after the first episode of And Just Like That premiered on HBO.

James Devaney / GC Images

In an article published by The Hollywood Reporter, the two women — speaking under pseudonyms, Zoe and Lily — alleged that Noth sexually assaulted and raped them on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015.

James Devaney / GC Images

Noth denied the allegations in a statement provided to the same publication, calling the claims “categorically false.”

Jason Howard / GC Images

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

James Devaney / GC Images

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” Noth’s statement concluded.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Days later, a third person came forward with similar accusations. In an article published by The Daily Beast, the woman — who spoke under the pseudonym, Ava — alleged that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010, when she was 18 and he was aged 55.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The actor went on to vehemently deny these accusations too.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The fourth woman to accuse Noth of sexual misconduct was singer-songwriter, Lisa Gentile. During a press conference with her attorney on Dec. 23, Gentile claimed to have been “sexually victimized” and “sexually abused” by Noth in 2002.

Also on Dec. 23, an actor named Heather Kristin — who worked as a stand-in for Kristin Davis on four seasons of SATC — accused Noth of “toxic” and “disgusting” behaviours in an essay published by The Independent.

She wrote that she felt “relief” when Noth’s character died in the first episode of And Just Like That.

James Devaney / GC Images

As well as supposedly being cut from the final ep of And Just Like That, it was reported on Dec. 20 that the 67-year-old had been dropped from his regular role on CBS’s The Equalizer. A recent Peleton ad starring Noth was also removed from the brand's social media pages in the wake of the accusations.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Interestingly, the news of his apparent removal from the And Just Like That season finale renewed speculation that Noth might have already been quietly cut from elsewhere in the series.

James Devaney / GC Images

Some viewers have noticed that — of all six episodes currently available to stream — the three most recent episodes are noticeably shorter in duration than the first three instalments of the reboot, which were aired before the allegations came to light.

James Devaney / GC Images

As suggested by fan theorists, the comparatively shorter episodes could perhaps be explained by the removal of flashback scenes including Noth as Big, similar to that originally scripted for the finale.

Jason Howard / GC Images

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders say that Noth was not slated to appear in any other episodes.

Gotham / GC Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for HBO Max for comment on the reports of Chris Noth’s removal from the And Just Like That season finale and additional episodes.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.