“I grew up with a dad like Kanye … and one of the things that always creeped me out about my father was the fact that he was always making comments about how he needed to ‘protect’ us from the eyes of men. Not only was he misogynistic and controlling, but I always felt like he saw me and my sisters in the same way that he claimed men were looking at us — sexually, rather than as his actual children,” the user wrote.