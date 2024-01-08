Jennifer Lawrence Shared Some Relatable Insight Into Her “Stressful” Wedding Day And Recalled Telling Robert De Niro To Leave Her Rehearsal Dinner Early

However, while speaking to E! News at the Golden Globes last night, Jennifer spilled a few rare — and very relatable — details about her low-key wedding.
“It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” she said, admitting she was an “awful” bride.
The Oscar winner continued to say that she spent the majority of her big day “freaking out about the guests being cold.” “I’ll never forget,” she shared.
“All of my friends were lying. They're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine,’” Jen recalled. “My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.'”
And of all the guests to consider, there was one famous attendee Jennifer was particularly concerned for: a man by the name of Robert De Niro.
For context, Jennifer and Bob have famously starred together in multiple movies over the years, including Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and American Hustle. And while talking to Vogue in 2022, Jen revealed that she solidified their off-screen friendship by deciding to invite him to her wedding rehearsal dinner.
“He's just the sweetest man in the world. Still very intimidating,” she told the outlet for their 73 Questions YouTube series. “I invited him to my rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come.”
As luck would have it, the Hollywood legend actually did show up for the festivities. Although, while speaking to E!, Jen recalled that he didn’t stay for very long.
“I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody, and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,’” she said on last night’s red carpet.
“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’” she added, before revealing that he still made time to chat with her parents before making a swift exit.
“That just genuinely made me feel better,” she quipped.
All jokes aside, it seems the two actually share quite a sweet bond. In 2016, while presenting Bob with GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award, Jennifer described him as “the kindest person I've ever met.”
“Bob has asked me to present him with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award because in his own words, I'm like a daughter to him,” she said. “And that transpires in our once a week drinks at the Greenwich Hotel where I ask him advice on absolutely everything.”
She added: “As one of the greatest actors who's ever lived, I can learn a lot from him.”