Jennifer Lawrence Shared Some Relatable Insight Into Her “Stressful” Wedding Day And Recalled Telling Robert De Niro To Leave Her Rehearsal Dinner Early

“It's so stressful. You're not having fun,” she said of her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Jennifer Lawrence may not have taken home any awards at this year’s Golden Globes, but she certainly showed up for a good time.

A closeup of Jennifer on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

From cracking jokes during the ceremony, to losing it over her love of the Real Housewives on the red carpet, J.Law was back in full force as she enjoyed a fun night with her fellow A-listers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Interestingly, she also made time to share some rare insight into her private life — namely her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer and Cooke walking outside
Robert Kamau / GC Images

If you didn’t know, Jennifer quietly tied the knot with Cooke in 2019, a year after they were first linked as a couple. In 2022, the pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cy.

Jennifer and Cooke walking outside and pushing their child in a stroller
Gotham / GC Images

Since her return to the public eye following her break from acting, Jennifer has made a conscious decision to withhold details about her personal life — which is why we don’t know a whole lot about Cooke or their marriage.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence walking down the street
Gotham / GC Images

However, while speaking to E! News at the Golden Globes last night, Jennifer spilled a few rare — and very relatable — details about her low-key wedding.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” she said, admitting she was an “awful” bride.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
John Nacion / FilmMagic

The Oscar winner continued to say that she spent the majority of her big day “freaking out about the guests being cold.” “I’ll never forget,” she shared.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Jamie Mccarthy / WWD via Getty Images

“All of my friends were lying. They're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine,’” Jen recalled. “My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.'”

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

And of all the guests to consider, there was one famous attendee Jennifer was particularly concerned for: a man by the name of Robert De Niro.

Closeup of Robert De Niro
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP via Getty Images

For context, Jennifer and Bob have famously starred together in multiple movies over the years, including Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and American Hustle. And while talking to Vogue in 2022, Jen revealed that she solidified their off-screen friendship by deciding to invite him to her wedding rehearsal dinner.

Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence
Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

“He's just the sweetest man in the world. Still very intimidating,” she told the outlet for their 73 Questions YouTube series. “I invited him to my rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for GLAAD

As luck would have it, the Hollywood legend actually did show up for the festivities. Although, while speaking to E!, Jen recalled that he didn’t stay for very long.

Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

“I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody, and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,’” she said on last night’s red carpet.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’” she added, before revealing that he still made time to chat with her parents before making a swift exit.

Jennifer and Robert onstage at an awards show
Mark Davis / Getty Images

“That just genuinely made me feel better,” she quipped.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
James Devaney / GC Images

All jokes aside, it seems the two actually share quite a sweet bond. In 2016, while presenting Bob with GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award, Jennifer described him as “the kindest person I've ever met.”

Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence hugging
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for GLAAD

“Bob has asked me to present him with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award because in his own words, I'm like a daughter to him,” she said. “And that transpires in our once a week drinks at the Greenwich Hotel where I ask him advice on absolutely everything.”

Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence onstage
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for GLAAD

She added: “As one of the greatest actors who's ever lived, I can learn a lot from him.”

Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence onstage during a QA
Mike Windle / WireImage

You can watch Jennifer’s full interview with E! here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer