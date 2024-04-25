Sydney Sweeney Explained How She Cleverly Orchestrated The “Anyone But You” Marketing Strategy, And It Proves She’s 10 Steps Ahead Of The Game

Anyone But You was one of the biggest movies of the past year, making $219 million at the global box office. And it’s fair to say that the film’s success was boosted by all the hype around the real-life dynamic between the lead stars, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.
For context, when promotion for the film kicked off in April 2023, Sydney was engaged to her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, while Glen was believed to be in a relationship with model Gigi Paris.
In footage from the movie set and on the film’s subsequent press tour, Sydney and Glen’s off-screen chemistry was so palpable that fans quickly latched on to the theory that the costars were together in real life. And the rumors only got more intense when Gigi hinted on social media that she and Glen had broken up.
Of course, this took the affair speculation to new heights over the following months, prompting Sydney to speak out and say that she and Glen were finding the whole thing quite funny.
And while Glen later admitted that he found all the speculation about his personal life “disorienting and unfair,” it seems like it all paid off as Anyone But You became a certified hit.
So, fast-forward to today, and the two stars have reflected on the film’s success during an interview with the New York Times, explaining that the theories about their off-screen relationship were all part of a bigger plan.
Notably, Glen credited his “very smart” costar for orchestrating the master plan as she recalled how it all came together behind the scenes.
Sydney — who produced the film alongside her fiancé — has previously been hailed for her savvy approach to moviemaking. And now, her new quotes are garnering praise once again, with fans describing her as a true mogul in the making.
Just last month, the 26-year-old drew comparisons to fellow Hollywood stars-turned-producers like Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon after she pulled back the curtain on the “strategic” reasoning behind her role in Madame Web.