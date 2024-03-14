Sydney Sweeney Addressed The Brutal Response To “Madame Web,” And Here’s What People Think Of Her Refreshingly Honest Answer

For better or worse, most great actors in Hollywood end up with a couple of subpar movies on their résumé. And for Sydney Sweeney, that milestone has come fairly early in her career.
By now I’m sure you’ve heard about Madame Web, Sony’s disastrously disappointing superhero movie starring Dakota Johnson.
To contextualize, the film hit theaters on Valentine’s Day and debuted with one of the worst box office openings for a superhero movie ever. It currently has an average rating of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the reviews were so poor that Sony reportedly ruled out the prospect of any future movies in the franchise.
It managed to make $96 million at the box office, fortunately making enough to cover its initial budget. But that wasn’t enough to escape global “flop” status.
And now, after cracking a joke about the movie onSaturday Night Live earlier this month, Sydney is following in Dakota's footsteps and tackling the criticism directly.
As you’ll probably know, at just 26 years old, Sydney has already had a very successful career apart from her foray into the superhero universe. In addition to hit TV shows like The White Lotus and Euphoria, her recent rom-comAnyone but You was a box office smash, making more than $200 million worldwide.
And in light of this, it sounds as if Sydney isn’t too concerned about Madame Web’s lack of critical and commercial success, telling the Los Angeles Times that it’s all part of the job.
With all the buzz around Sydney’s upcoming horror movie, Immaculate, it didn’t take long for her quotes about Madame Web to circulate online. And it looks as if fans are enjoying her refreshingly honest take on the matter.
And while Sydney only had a few words to say about the Madame Web debacle, costar Dakota reflected more deeply on why the film was such a disaster — partly blaming wider problems in the movie industry.