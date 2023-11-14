Gigi Hadid Slammed Reports That She And Selena Gomez Are Concerned About Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce

With Taylor Swift’s new romance with Travis Kelce playing out very publicly, there’s been a ton of speculation as to how her famous friends feel about the fast-moving relationship. And now, Gigi Hadid is here to set the record straight.
For a quick refresher on the timeline, Taylor and Travis have done a lot since the NFL player made his first move over the summer.
On Sept. 24, Taylor attended her first game, seated alongside Travis’s mom, Donna. Later that night, she and Travis were seen at an afterparty together, and by the following week, Taylor attended her second game, joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.
On Oct. 12, Taylor showed up for a third football game, and a few days later, the pair enjoyed a PDA-packed weekend in NYC, involving dinner dates and Saturday Night Live cameos.
At her fourth game on Oct. 22, Taylor appeared to be closer than ever with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis’s teammate and friend, Patrick Mahomes. And now, the tables have turned as Travis has shown up in support of Taylor on the next leg of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in Argentina at the weekend.
So, after Taylor and Travis were seen out together multiple times in October, a source spoke to Page Six claiming that her BFF, Selena Gomez, was concerned they’re “moving too fast.”
“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” the insider alleged. “Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic.”
They continued: “Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”
Of course, Selena didn’t comment on the reports. However, the speculation surrounding the girl squad’s alleged “concern” for Taylor bubbled up again a few weeks later when Us Weekly published claims that Gigi was equally as worried about the romance.
“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’s games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” an insider told the outlet, making reference to the fact that a number of Taylor’s close girlfriends — like Blake and Sophie — have joined her to watch Travis play.
The source went on to emphasize that Gigi “adores” Taylor and wants the best for her, but apparently feels that she and Travis are “doing too much, too soon.”
Well, just a few days later, Gigi caught wind of the speculation and wasted no time before making it clear that it couldn’t be further from the truth.
After Perez Hilton posted about the Us Weekly report on Instagram, Gigi left a brief comment asking outlets to stop with the narratives and “let it be.”
“I'm a couple days late to this tag. But didn’t the press try this last week w Selena?” she said, making reference to the earlier Page Six report. “Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”
Interestingly, Gigi's move comes just over a week after she and Selena joined Taylor, Sophie, Brittany, and Cara Delevingne for a girls' night in NYC.
Well, with the Swifties and the girl squad in full support of the new relationship, we’re excited to see what’s next for Taylor and Travis as her Latin American Eras Tour gets underway.